Matcha Tea Powder Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 21.6 billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 7.9%: Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global matcha tea powder market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 21.6 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the demand for matcha tea powder is expected to close at US$ 11.8 billion.

Increase in awareness regarding the health benefits of matcha is expected to spur the matcha tea powder market growth in the near future. Regular consumption of matcha tea can benefit the elderly population by improving their brain function. Many studies have also linked matcha tea to cancer prevention.

Download Sample of this Research Report@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=82409

Growth in influence of social media and food blogging is projected to augment the matcha tea powder market progress in the next few years. Vendors are promoting organic food consumption through various social media and food blogging platforms. They are partnering with social media influencers and celebrities to expand their customer base.

The growing trend toward healthier lifestyles and increased awareness of the importance of a balanced diet. Matcha is often perceived as a healthier alternative to other beverages due to its natural ingredients and low calorie content, making it popular among health-conscious consumers.

The rising consumption of specialty teas and beverages with unique flavors and premium quality. Matcha is considered a high-quality tea with a distinctive taste, making it attractive to consumers seeking a premium tea experience.

Competitive Landscape

Vendors are launching ready-to-drink products to increase their matcha tea powder market share. They also promote responsible sourcing and production methods to cater to environmentally conscious consumers.

Encha

Harney & Sons Tea Company

Kusmi Tea

Mizuba Tea Co.

R.C. Bigelow Inc.

Tata Consumer Products

The Hain Celestial Group

The Republic of Tea

Unilever N.V.

Yamamotoyama Co., Ltd.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the matcha tea powder market was valued at US$ 11.0 billion

Based on product grade, the ceremony segment dominated the global match tea powder market during the forecast period.

By packaging style, packaged tea segment to account for high revenue in the market

Matcha Tea Powder Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Product innovation is driving market growth. Introduction of new product range such as matcha lattes, matcha-flavored snacks, matcha-infused skincare products, and even matcha desserts.

High-quality ceremonial-grade matcha, often from Japan, remains popular among consumers who seek the most authentic and flavorful matcha experience.

Brands that emphasize organic farming practices, fair trade certifications, and environmentally friendly packaging gain a competitive edge.

Have Any Query? Ask our Experts@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=82409

Matcha Tea Powder Market – Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is projected to hold largest share from 2023 to 2031. Matcha tea is a traditional beverage majorly consumed in China and Japan. Matcha plays a major role in the Japanese tea ceremony. Matcha is deeply ingrained in Japanese culture, with traditional tea ceremonies and a wide range of culinary applications. Japanese matcha is known for its high quality and is often considered the benchmark for matcha worldwide.

Increase in the import of green tea is anticipated to drive the market statistics in North America. United States and Canada have seen a surge in matcha's popularity, especially in the form of matcha lattes and matcha-flavored snacks. Matcha's association with health and wellness aligns with the preferences of many consumers in these countries. Matcha is commonly used in cafes and wellness-focused food establishments.

Key Developments in the Matcha Tea Powder Market

Harney & Sons have expanded its matcha product line to cater to the increasing demand for matcha-based beverages and snacks. The company may have focused on innovative packaging and marketing strategies to make its matcha products more accessible.

Kusmi Tea have launched new matcha blends or incorporated matcha into its existing tea blends, offering a unique twist on traditional teas. The company have emphasized the health benefits of matcha in its marketing campaigns.

Mizuba Tea Co. is known for its high-quality matcha from Japan. They may have continued to promote authentic Japanese matcha and educate consumers on the cultural and ceremonial aspects of matcha preparation.

Matcha Tea Powder Market – Key Segments

Product Grade

Ceremony

Culinary

Packaging Style

Loose Tea

Packaged Tea

Tea Bags

Boxes & Pouches

Others (Bottles, etc.)

End-use

Residential Commercial Hotels Restaurants Offices Cafes Others (Hospitals, Spas, etc.) Industrial Food and Beverage Cosmetics Others (Pharmaceutical, etc.)



Distribution Channel

Online Company-owned Websites Third Party Websites Offline Hypermarkets / Supermarkets Convenience & Retail Stores Other Retail Stores



Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Place an Order Copy of the Report@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=82409<ype=S

Browse More Reports by TMR:

Bubble Tea Market - The Global Bubble Tea Market is valued at USD 2.7 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 4.2 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.5% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Toddler Shoes Market - The global toddler shoes market was valued at US$ 41.6 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 87.2 Bn by 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com