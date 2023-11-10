IT & ITeS Firms Fortify Remote Work Security in Response to Rising Cyber Risks

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mini-LED and Micro-LED Displays Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers an extensive examination of the emerging Mini-LED and Micro-LED display technologies and markets. This report provides valuable insights into the current status and future prospects of next-generation LED displays, encompassing various applications in consumer electronics, automotive, augmented reality, transparent displays, digital signage, and more. It highlights profiles of over 80 industry-leading companies pioneering Micro-LED products, ranging from display manufacturers to LED chip/emitter companies, equipment suppliers, and start-ups. The report offers an evaluation of their technology capabilities, product roadmaps, partnerships, and competitive positions.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Technical Expertise: The report presents detailed technical analyses of Micro-LED manufacturing processes, including epitaxial growth, mass transfer techniques, assembly, and interconnect technologies. It also delves into a comparative performance analysis of Micro-LED displays, elucidating their advantages and drawbacks compared to LCD and OLED displays. Market Insights: Gain in-depth market insights into adoption trends, drivers, and challenges across key industry verticals. Quantitative 10-year market forecasts are included for Mini-LED and Micro-LED display shipments and revenues on a global scale, segmented by product categories, regions, and application markets. Strategic Reference: "Global Market for Micro-LED Displays 2024-2034" is the foremost source for strategic analysis on transformative Mini-LED and Micro-LED display technologies, along with associated market opportunities through 2034. It is an indispensable reference for display industry participants, investors, electronics OEMs, and technology companies seeking an in-depth understanding of these emerging displays.

Report Contents Include:

Technology Introductions to Mini-LED and Micro-LED Displays

Comparative Analysis of Mini-LED vs. Micro-LED

Manufacturing Processes for Mini-LED and Micro-LED Displays

Chip Fabrication, Epitaxial Growth, Wafer Production

Assembly, Hybrid Integration, Mass Transfer Techniques

Defect Management, Repair, and Optimization

Colour Conversion Technologies for Micro-LED

Analysis of Micro-LED Performance Metrics

Assessment of Benefits and Drawbacks vs. LCD and OLED

Emerging Innovations: Flexible, Transparent, 3D Displays

Adoption Roadmaps and Market Opportunities by Application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive Displays, Signage, AR/VR Devices, Transparent Displays, Lighting, Medical

Supply Chain Ecosystems for Micro-LED Displays

Company Profiles of 80 Micro-LED Developers, including AUO, eLux, Innolux, Jade Bird Display, LG Display, Mikro Mesa, Mojo Vision, PlayNitride, Porotech, Q-Pixel, Samsung Electronics, Tianma, and Sony

10-Year Market Forecasts for Micro-LED Display Shipments and Revenues

Analysis of Market Drivers, Trends, and Technology Challenges

Regional Markets: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, ROW

Key Topics Covered:

1 REPORT AIMS AND OBJECTIVES

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 TECHNOLOGY INTRODUCTION

4 MANUFACTURING

5.1 Overview

5.2 Defect types

5.3 Repair

5.4 Laser micro trimming

6 COLOUR CONVERSION

6.1 Comparison of technologies

6.2 Full colour conversion

6.3 UV LED

6.4 Colour filters

6.5 Stacked RGB MicroLEDs

6.5.1 Companies and research

6.6 Three panel system

6.7 Phosphor Colour Conversion

6.7.1 Overview

6.7.2 Challenges

6.7.3 Companies

6.8 Quantum dots colour conversion

6.8.1 Overview

6.8.2 Quantum dots in micro-LED displays

6.8.3 QDs vs phosphors

6.8.4 Challenges

6.8.5 Companies

6.9 Quantum wells

6.10 Improving image quality

7 LIGHT MANAGEMENT

7.1 Overview

8 BACKPLANES AND DRIVING

8.1 Overview

8.2 Technologies

9 THE GLOBAL MARKET FOR MICRO-LED DISPLAYS

9.1 Market map

9.2 Consumer electronic display market

9.2.1 Products

9.3 Smartwatches and wearables

9.3.1 Apple's planned microLED smartwatch

9.3.2 Samsung

9.4 Smartphones

9.5 Samsung

9.5.1 Wall display

9.5.2 Neo QLED TV range

9.5.3 MicroLED CX TV line-up 216

9.6 LG

9.6.1 MAGNIT Micro-LED TV

9.6.2 Stretchable 12" microLED touch displays

9.7 TCL CSOT

9.8 Laptops, monitors and tablets

10 FLEXIBLE, STRETCHABLE AND FOLDABLE MICRO-LED

10.1 The global foldable display market

10.2 Foldable Micro-LED displays

10.3 Product developers

11 BIOTECH AND MEDICAL DISPLAYS

11.1 The global medical display market

11.2 Micro-LEDS

11.2.1 Micro-LEDs for medical applications

11.2.1.1 Implantable Devices

11.2.1.2 Lab-on-a-Chip

11.2.1.3 Endoscopy

11.2.1.4 Surgical Displays

11.2.1.5 Phototherapy

11.2.1.6 Biosensing

11.3 Product developers

12 AUTOMOTIVE

12.1 Global automotive displays market

12.2 Mini-LED

12.2.1 Head-up display (HUD)

12.2.2 Headlamps

12.3 Product developers

13 VIRTUAL REALITY (VR), AUGMENTED REALITY (AR) AND MIXED REALITY (MR)

13.1 Global market for virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR)

13.2 AR/VR Smart glasses and head-mounted displays (HMDs)

13.3 Micro-LED contact lenses

13.4 Products and prototypes

14 TRANSPARENT DISPLAYS

14.1 Global transparent displays market

14.2 Micro-LED transparent displays applications

14.3 Product developers

15 SUPPLY CHAIN

16 COMPANY PROFILES (85 company profiles)

17 REFERENCES

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Aledia

ALLOS Semiconductors GmbH

Apple

AU Optronics Corporation

Avicena

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.

CEA-Leti

Cellid, Inc.

Compound Photonics US Corporation

Comptek Solutions Oy

China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT)

C Seed

eLux, Inc.

Epileds Technologies

Epistar

EpiPix Ltd.

Focally

Foxconn Electronics

Fronics

HannStar Display Corp.

HC SemiTek Corporation

HCP Technology HCP Co., Ltd.

iBeam Materials, Inc.

Innolux Corporation

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Innovation Semiconductor

Jade Bird Display (JBD)

Japan Display Inc. (JDI)

Konka Group

Kopin Corporation

Kubos Semiconductors

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.

Kura Technologies

Kyocera Corporation

LedMan Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

Lextar

Leyard OptoElectronic

LG Display Co., Ltd.

Lumens

Lumiode, Inc.

MICLEDI Micro displays

Micro Nitride Co., Ltd.

Mikro Mesa Technology Co., Ltd.

Mojo Vision, Inc.

Shenzhen MTC

Nanosys, Inc.

Nationstar

Nichia Corporation

NS Nanotech

NthDegree

PlayNitride, Inc.

Plessey Semiconductors Ltd

Poro Technologies Ltd (Porotech)

Raysolve Technology

RiTdisplay Corporation

Q-Pixel

QNA Technology

QubeDot GmbH

QustomDot BV

Raysolve Technology

Rohinni LLC

Royole Corporation

Samsung Display Co., Ltd

San'an Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

Saphlux, Inc.

Seoul Semiconductor/Seoul Viosys Co., Ltd.

Sharp Display Technology (SDTC)

Shenzhen SiTan Technology Limited

SiliconCore Technology, Inc.

Sitan Technology

SmartKem

Sony

Stratacache

Sundiode Inc

TCL Electronics

Terecircuits Corporation

Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd.

Toray Engineering

Unity Opto Technology Co., Ltd

VerLASE Technologies LLC

Visionox Technology, Inc.

VueReal

Vuzix Corporation

Xiamen Changelight Co., Ltd.

X-Display

