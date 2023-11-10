Flavor Masking Agents Market is Projected to Achieve $383.01Mn Globally by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our latest study on “Flavor Masking Agents Market Size Report, Forecast to 2030 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Application, and Geography,” the flavor masking agents market is expected to grow from $235.64 million in 2022 to $383.01 million by 2030; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Sensient Technologies Corp, Firmenich International SA, Tate & Lyle Plc, Archer-Daniels-Midland Co, Kerry Group Plc, Carmi Flavor & Fragrance Co Inc, Synergy Flavors Inc, Virginia Dare Extract Co Inc, GEO Specialty Chemicals Inc, and Koninklijke DSM NV are among the major players operating in the global flavor masking agents market. These players are focusing on developing plant-based, natural, organic, and clean-label flavor masking ingredients, which is expected to open new growth opportunities in the coming years. For instance, Kerry Group, one of the major manufacturers of flavor masking agents, offers ‘Prolamin Coating,’ a natural flavor masking agent known for masking bitter taste. Prolamin is a plant storage protein found in the seeds of cereal grains such as rice and oats and accounts for ~5–10% of the total proteins in those plants. Such products are expected to witness high demand, thereby creating lucrative opportunities in the flavor masking agents market over the coming years.





Europe is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the flavor masking agents market from 2022 to 2030. The growth of flavor masking agents market in the region is attributed to increasing consumer focus on reducing sugar content in products and upsurging consumer interest in plant-based products. The European market has seen an increasing focus on reducing sugar content in products as a part of public health initiatives to combat obesity and related health issues. In January 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO)/Europe announced the launch of a new, voluntary, Member State-led Sugar and Calories Reduction Network to promote healthier diets and reduce obesity and overweight levels among consumers across the region. This has led to an increase in demand for flavor masking agents as it helps manufacturers modulate sweetness without adding sugar, making them appealing to health-conscious consumers.





Technological Advancements to Drive Global Flavor Masking Agents Market:



Microencapsulation is a relatively new technology in which the flavor content is encapsulated in a solid matrix. The flavor is released when the substance is heated or exposed to water. Spray drying, coacervation, polymerization, and other techniques are used in microencapsulation. In the microencapsulation process, the oil/water mixture is homogenized in the presence of wall material, followed by controlled spray drying. Wall materials include vegetable gums, starches, dextrin, proteins, cellulose esters, and others. Microencapsulation provides controlled flavor release at the right place and desired time. It protects the active ingredients (flavors) from moisture, acid, heat, oxidation, and ingredient interaction. It also provides the ease of handling ingredients as they are dry and free-flowing, reducing overall transportation and handling costs. Microencapsulated flavor masking is highly shelf-stable, making it more desirable than other formats. The technology is not just for flavor and odor masking, it can also improve stability, prevent ingredient interaction, and modify the release of ingredients. Thus, technological advancements in the manufacturing of flavor masking agents bolster the flavor masking agents market growth across the world.





Global Flavor Masking Agents Market: Segmental Overview



Based on applications, the flavor masking agents market is segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, and others. The pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Consumers prefer a pharmaceutical formulation with a pleasant taste. The mechanisms of taste-masking strategies often depend on two main approaches: the first is to mask the unpleasant taste with sweeteners, flavors, and effervescent agents, and the second is to prevent the interaction of bitter/unpleasant drugs with taste buds. Sweetness is the simplest method for masking taste, especially in pediatric formulations, chewable tablets, and liquid formulations. Granulation is one of the methods used to mask the taste of a slightly bitter substance. The floor area of the bitter material that comes into contact with the tongue during oral intake is reduced by granulation. As pharmaceutical products contain a high concentration of protein, vitamins, and minerals, using a flavor masking agent is important. Customers do not prefer drugs that are bitter or unpleasant. Taste-masking techniques help improve consumer acceptance of medicines. Therefore, the pharmaceutical industry's demand for flavor masking agents is expected to drive market growth.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Flavor Masking Agents Market



The COVID-19 pandemic affected almost all industries in various countries. Lockdowns, travel restrictions, and business shutdowns in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South & Central America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) hampered the growth of several industries.

However, the pandemic propelled the demand for plant-based meat and dairy products due to increased sustainability concerns and increased awareness of the health benefits of plant-based products. Flavor masking agents and taste modulators are vital ingredients in plant-based meat and dairy products to mask the undesirable flavor and aroma of soy, pea, and other plant-based proteins. This factor also positively influenced the flavor masking agents market growth. Also, flavor masking agents are widely used in dietary supplements to mask the off-flavors of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and other fortification ingredients. The rising demand for immunity-boosting supplements and multivitamins during the pandemic positively influenced the growth of flavor masking agents market.

In 2021, the governments of various countries announced relaxation in lockdown restrictions and permitted the manufacturers to operate at full capacity. Thus, the manufacturers were able to procure raw materials smoothly and overcome the demand-supply gap. Also, the manufacturers planned to expand their production due to the availability of resources and labor in abundance after the relaxation of restrictions. All these factors had a positive impact on the flavor masking agents market growth.





