Challenges in Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Diagnosis and Lack of Definitive Methods Hamper Market Growth Despite Rising Awareness

The global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market is poised to achieve a market value of US$2.71 billion by 2023, demonstrating an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 53.49% over the projected period. NASH is an inflammatory liver disease characterized by fat accumulation, hepatocellular ballooning, and inflammation, primarily affecting non-alcoholics or those who consume minimal alcohol.

Understanding NASH

NASH, often referred to as "Silent Liver Disease," is a liver disorder caused by long-term alcohol abuse but mainly impacts non-alcoholics. It is the second stage of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), marked by liver inflammation and cell damage. Factors such as increased investment in medical infrastructure, rising consumption of processed foods, a focus on drug development, and non-invasive diagnostic procedures contribute to market growth.

Market Segmentation

The global NASH market is segmented as follows:

Drug Type: The market is divided into five segments: Vitamin E & Pioglitazone, Ocaliva, Elafibranor, Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc, and Others. The Vitamin E & Pioglitazone segment holds the largest market share, given their effectiveness in NASH treatment. Elafibranor is the fastest-growing segment, supported by positive clinical trial outcomes and its ability to reduce liver fat and improve NASH-related conditions. Application Type: Segmented into treatment and diagnosis, the NASH treatment market is the largest and fastest-growing segment due to the increasing prevalence of NASH and the expected launch of new pipeline drugs. Distribution Type: The market includes retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies. Retail pharmacies lead the market due to their widespread presence, patient-centric services, convenient locations, and comprehensive drug portfolios.

Geographic Insights

The global NASH market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the market due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increased healthcare spending, and the presence of major NASH players. Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth, driven by NASH's increasing prevalence, advancing healthcare infrastructure, and international investments in countries like China and India. China holds the largest share in the Asia Pacific NASH market.

Drivers: Rising Prevalence of NASH

The increasing incidence of NASH, a chronic inflammatory liver disease, fuels the demand for NASH therapeutics, diagnostic tools, and treatment practices. Left untreated, NASH can progress to cirrhosis and liver cancer, along with an elevated risk of heart disease and stroke, making it crucial to address this condition.

Challenges: Lack of Low-Cost and Definitive Diagnostic Methods

NASH diagnosis currently relies on time-consuming and invasive methods such as liver biopsy, which is costly and associated with risks. The absence of conclusive diagnostic methods and low diagnosis rates, with only around 20% of cases being diagnosed, hinders market growth.

Trend: Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Medical professionals are utilizing bioinformatics and AI to gain a better understanding of NASH, develop personalized medicine strategies, and improve disease management. AI aids in disease mechanism comprehension, biomarker identification, disease progression/regression tracking, and prediction of drug responders, enhancing NASH therapeutics demand.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic, characterized by lockdowns, sedentary lifestyles, increased processed food consumption, and reduced exercise, raised the risk factors for NASH. It also led to an upsurge in cardiovascular and metabolic risk factors and the emergence of new chronic conditions, elevating NAFLD and NASH risks. As a result, there was an increased demand for NASH treatment, diagnostic tools, and emerging drugs, positively impacting the market.

Key Players

The global NASH market is characterized by consolidation, with key players including Siemens Healthineers AG, Novartis AG, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Galectin Therapeutics Inc., Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Inventiva S.A., GENFIT S.A., Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Prometheus Laboratories Inc., BioPredictive, ONE WAY LIVER, S.L., and Cirius Therapeutics.

