Industrial 3D Printing Market Propels Forward, Spearheading the Future of Smart Manufacturing

Chicago, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial 3D printing market is forging ahead, driving the evolution of smart manufacturing in various industries. This market, defined by offerings, applications, processes, technologies, industries, and regions, stands as a testament to the transformative power of 3D printing in the modern manufacturing landscape.

The Industrial 3D Printing Industry: Revolutionizing Manufacturing

The industrial 3D printing industry is at the forefront of modern manufacturing, redefining the way products are designed, prototyped, and produced. With its diverse range of offerings, applications, and technologies, 3D printing is enabling businesses to achieve unprecedented levels of innovation and efficiency.

Powder bed fusion process segment to dominate industrial 3D printing market during the forecast period

The powder bed fusion segment is expected to hold the largest share of the industrial 3D printing market during the forecast period as it is one of the most common 3D printing processes used for industrial additive manufacturing (AM). Selective laser sintering (SLS) of plastics and selective laser melting (SLM) of metals are two well-known processes within this category. The main advantage of powder bed fusion over the other processes is it does not require support structures as the powder bed surrounding the parts provides the necessary support when working with plastic and its associated derivatives. In this process, the parts do not need support removal during post-processing.

Key Insights into the Industrial 3D Printing Market:

Industrial 3D Printing Technology: The market is characterized by a wide array of 3D printing technologies, each with unique advantages for specific applications. Technologies such as Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Stereolithography (SLA), and Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) are driving innovation in various industries.

Increased Focus on High-Volume Production: Industrial 3D printing is no longer limited to prototyping; it is increasingly being adopted for high-volume production. This shift is made possible by advancements in 3D printing technology and materials, allowing for cost-effective and efficient production.

Smart Manufacturing with Industry 4.0: The integration of industrial 3D printing within the framework of Industry 4.0 is transforming manufacturing processes. Smart manufacturing, with its emphasis on data-driven decision-making and automation, is reshaping the production landscape.

North America Leads the Way: North America is estimated to lead the industrial 3D printing market, with its thriving aerospace and defense and automotive industries at the forefront of 3D printing adoption.

Offerings: The market encompasses a wide range of offerings, including 3D printers, materials, software, and services, enabling businesses to tailor their 3D printing solutions to meet their specific needs.

Applications: Industrial 3D printing has a multitude of applications, from aerospace and defense to automotive, healthcare, and more. Customization and design flexibility are key advantages of 3D printing in these sectors.

Global Reach and Market Prospects:

The global industrial 3D printing market is poised for continuous expansion, driven by the need for efficient, cost-effective, and customizable manufacturing solutions. As the industry continues to innovate and evolve, it will play a central role in the smart manufacturing landscape, bringing forth new possibilities and efficiencies.