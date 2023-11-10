Talenom Plc: Managers' Transactions – Antti Aho

Talenom Plc, Managers' Transactions 10 November 2023 at 15:30 EET

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Antti Aho

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Talenom Oyj

LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 43201/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-10

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000153580

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 9674 Unit price: 5.15 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 9674 Volume weighted average price: 5.15 EUR