Talenom Plc: Managers' Transactions – Antti Aho

Talenom Plc, Managers' Transactions 10 November 2023 at 15:30 EET

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Antti Aho
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Talenom Oyj

LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 43201/5/4
Transaction date: 2023-11-10
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000153580
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 9674 Unit price: 5.15 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 9674 Volume weighted average price: 5.15 EUR