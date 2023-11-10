Talenom Plc: Managers' Transactions – Antti Aho
Talenom Plc, Managers' Transactions 10 November 2023 at 15:30 EET
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Antti Aho
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Talenom Oyj
LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 43201/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-11-10
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000153580
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 9674 Unit price: 5.15 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 9674 Volume weighted average price: 5.15 EUR