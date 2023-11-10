Hudson RPO Named a Top RPO Provider in APAC and EMEA on HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen List

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson RPO, a leading global total talent solutions company owned by Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSON) (the “Company”), announced today that it has ranked among HRO Today magazine’s Baker’s Dozen list of top enterprise Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) providers in APAC and EMEA.



In this year’s regional report, Hudson RPO earned record rankings of 1st overall in APAC and 3rd overall in EMEA. This year marks the 11th consecutive year Hudson RPO has been recognized as a top RPO provider in APAC and the 7th consecutive year as a top RPO provider in EMEA.

“We are honored to be included on the Baker’s Dozen lists for top RPO providers in both APAC and EMEA. To be ranked number one in APAC for the first time is a tremendous achievement. I am proud of the world-class service we continue to deliver to our clients and these rankings are a testament to our team’s hard work and commitment to excellence,” said Jeff Eberwein, CEO of Hudson Global.

The annual RPO Baker’s Dozen list reflects the views of senior HR decision makers. The list is based on a survey of industry professionals, including RPO clients, who analyze and rank services offered across the market. The Baker’s Dozen survey is considered a leading indicator of top recruitment outsourcing providers. Results of the Baker’s Dozen are based on a client satisfaction survey completed by 500 verified global customers who use recruitment outsourcing services. Respondents rate RPO providers on the overall breadth of service, deal size, and service quality.

