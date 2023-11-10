Viral Gastroenteritis Market Flourishes: PMI Reveals Impressive US$ 14.1 Billion by 2032 and Steady CAGR of 6.4%

Covina, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Report Overview of Viral Gastroenteritis Market:

Viral gastroenteritis, often referred to as the stomach flu, is a common illness caused by viral infections that affect the stomach and intestines. The viruses responsible for viral gastroenteritis include norovirus, rotavirus, adenovirus, and astrovirus. Viral gastroenteritis market primarily encompasses the pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, and supportive care products and services related to the prevention, treatment, and management of this illness.

Pros of Viral Gastroenteritis: The Viral Gastroenteritis Market promotes awareness about the causes, symptoms, and prevention of the illness. This can lead to improved hygiene practices, which can help reduce the spread of the virus and lower the incidence of the disease.

Cons of Viral Gastroenteritis: While there are medications available to manage symptoms, there is no specific antiviral drug for most viral gastroenteritis infections. Treatment mainly focuses on supportive care and rehydration.

Attributes Details Forecast period 2022 – 2032 Accounted in 2022 US$ 7.6 Billion Estimated to be in 2032 US$ 14.1 Billion CAGR 6.4%

Recent Key Highlights:

In March 2023, BioPerfectus launched 10 new Real Time PCR Kits for Gastrointestinal Infectious Diseases Diagnostic Solution. The business might offer a Total PCR Solution for the identification of gastrointestinal (GI) infections when paired with its extraction solution and PCR apparatus.

Emerging Trends and Innovations in Viral Gastroenteritis Market:

In the Viral Gastroenteritis Market, emerging trends and innovations are shaping the landscape. Advances in vaccine development hold promise for prevention, while improved diagnostics enhance accuracy. Novel antiviral therapies target specific strains, and public health campaigns focus on hygiene and sanitation. Telemedicine aids remote patient management, and genomic surveillance informs preventive strategies, driving the market toward more efficient and effective solutions.

Key Drivers Propelling the Growth of the Viral Gastroenteritis Market:

Rising Disease Prevalence: Increasing global incidence of viral gastroenteritis cases boosts market demand.

Increasing global incidence of viral gastroenteritis cases boosts market demand. Research Investments: Ongoing research efforts in innovative treatments and diagnostics drive market growth.

Ongoing research efforts in innovative treatments and diagnostics drive market growth. Awareness Campaigns: Public awareness initiatives on hygiene and vaccination fuel demand for gastroenteritis-related products.

Public awareness initiatives on hygiene and vaccination fuel demand for gastroenteritis-related products. Technological Advancements: Continuous improvements in diagnostics and treatment methods enhance market efficiency.

Continuous improvements in diagnostics and treatment methods enhance market efficiency. Government Support: Supportive healthcare policies and vaccination programs bolster market adoption.

Supportive healthcare policies and vaccination programs bolster market adoption. Higher Healthcare Spending: Increased healthcare expenditure enables patient access to advanced gastroenteritis treatments, propelling market growth.

Challenges of Viral Gastroenteritis Market:

In the Viral Gastroenteritis Market, challenges arise from contamination risks in various environments, diagnostic complexities due to diverse symptoms and strains, limited specific treatments, complexities in vaccine development, societal challenges related to hygiene and awareness, insufficient healthcare infrastructure in certain regions, and the continuous evolution of the viruses, necessitating adaptive solutions for effective disease management. Overcoming these challenges requires collaborative efforts in research, healthcare infrastructure improvement, and public awareness campaigns.

Opportunities of Viral Gastroenteritis Market:

The Viral Gastroenteritis Market presents significant opportunities in vaccine development, advanced diagnostics, and public health campaigns. Investments in telehealth services, collaborative research efforts, and healthcare infrastructure development further enhance disease prevention, timely intervention, and overall management. Embracing these opportunities can lead to substantial advancements in gastroenteritis prevention and treatment strategies, ultimately benefiting patients and healthcare providers alike.

Top Leading Players in Viral Gastroenteritis Market:

Abbott

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

Janssen Global Services

LLC

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Bayer AG

AstraZeneca

Sanofi

Viral Gastroenteritis Market: Growth Factors

Increasing Disease Prevalence: Rising cases of viral gastroenteritis worldwide contribute to market growth, necessitating advanced diagnostic and treatment solutions. Technological Advancements: Continuous innovations in diagnostic tools and treatment methods enhance the market's efficiency, enabling accurate diagnosis and effective management. Research and Development: Ongoing research initiatives focused on developing vaccines and targeted therapies provide impetus to market expansion, offering new avenues for disease prevention and treatment. Awareness Campaigns: Public awareness campaigns emphasizing hygiene, sanitation, and vaccination play a vital role in disease prevention, leading to a higher demand for gastroenteritis-related products and services. Government Initiatives: Supportive government policies, funding for research, and healthcare infrastructure development initiatives further boost the market, ensuring improved patient care and disease management.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Market Growth Projection: Viral Gastroenteritis Market accounted for US$ 7.6 Billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 14.1 Billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.4%.

The Viral Gastroenteritis Market is driven by segmentation into Rotavirus and Norovirus types, diverse drugs, and diagnostic methods. Significant growth is expected from 2022 to 2032, propelled by continuous technological advancements. Key players such as Abbott and Valeant Pharmaceuticals lead the industry. Emerging trends in vaccine development, improved diagnostics, and telemedicine adoption shape the market, while challenges like contamination risks and evolving viruses require adaptive solutions. Opportunities in advanced diagnostics, public health campaigns, and telehealth services foster comprehensive disease prevention and management strategies.

