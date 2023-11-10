Deutsche Bank ADR Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Deutsche Bank Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference (“dbVIC”) held on November 8th and 9th are now available for online viewing.



November 8th

Presentation Ticker(s) Hywin Holdings Ltd. Nasdaq: HYW European Metals Holding Limited ASX & LON: EMH, OTCQX: ERPNF, OTC: EMHXY Ipsen S.A. Ltd. Euronext Paris: IPN, OTC: IPSEY Heineken N.V. Euronext Amsterdam: HEIA, OTCQX: HEINY First Pacific Company Ltd. HKEX: 142, OTC: FPAFY QBE Insurance Group Limited ASX: QBE, OTC: QBIEY Belite Bio, Inc Nasdaq: BLTE



November 9th

Presentation Ticker(s) iHuman Inc. NYSE: IH HUTCHMED (China) Limited HKEX: 13, Nasdaq & AIM: ​HCM BDO Unibank, Inc. PSE: BDO, OTC: BDOUY Alpha Bank ATHEX: ALPHA, OTC: ALBKY Hugo Boss Xetra: BOSS, OTC: BOSSY



Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.