Deutsche Bank ADR Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Deutsche Bank Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference (“dbVIC”) held on November 8th and 9th are now available for online viewing.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days.

November 8th

PresentationTicker(s)
Hywin Holdings Ltd.Nasdaq: HYW
European Metals Holding LimitedASX & LON: EMH, OTCQX: ERPNF, OTC: EMHXY
Ipsen S.A. Ltd.Euronext Paris: IPN, OTC: IPSEY
Heineken N.V.Euronext Amsterdam: HEIA, OTCQX: HEINY
First Pacific Company Ltd.HKEX: 142, OTC: FPAFY
QBE Insurance Group LimitedASX: QBE, OTC: QBIEY
Belite Bio, IncNasdaq: BLTE


November 9th

PresentationTicker(s)
iHuman Inc.NYSE: IH
HUTCHMED (China) LimitedHKEX: 13, Nasdaq & AIM: ​HCM
BDO Unibank, Inc.PSE: BDO, OTC: BDOUY
Alpha BankATHEX: ALPHA, OTC: ALBKY
Hugo BossXetra: BOSS, OTC: BOSSY


The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

