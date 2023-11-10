Global Glucagon-like Peptide 1 (GLP-1) Market Soars to $18.75 Billion by 2023, Fueled by Increasing Healthcare Expenditure and Aging Population

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Glucagon-like Peptide 1 (GLP-1) Market (by Product, Route of Administration, & Region): Insights and Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Glucagon-like Peptide 1 (GLP-1) market is set to attain a market value of US$18.75 billion by 2023, driven by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.48% during the projected period.

Understanding GLP-1 and Its Relevance

GLP-1 receptor agonists represent a class of non-insulin medications employed in conjunction with diet and exercise to manage type 2 diabetes. These drugs help reduce blood glucose levels and hemoglobin A1C levels while facilitating weight loss. GLP-1 influences the hypothalamus, which regulates appetite and thirst, leading to reduced food and fluid intake.

Market Segmentation

The global GLP-1 market can be categorized into the following segments:

Product: This segment comprises five key products, including Trulicity, Ozempic, Victoza, Rybelsus, and Other GLP-1 Products. Trulicity holds the largest market share due to the increasing prevalence of type 2 diabetes, driving demand for effective treatments. Rybelsus is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the future, thanks to its effectiveness in lowering blood sugar levels, once-daily dosing convenience, and oral administration, setting it apart from many other diabetes medications.

Geographic Coverage

The global GLP-1 market encompasses five major regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Key countries in these regions include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and others. North America dominates the GLP-1 market due to an aging population, increasing diabetes and obesity rates, high awareness, and higher per capita income. The US, in particular, leads with advanced healthcare technologies, significant research and development funding, and a growing geriatric population.

Drivers: Rising Diabetes Cases

Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the pancreas fails to produce sufficient insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces. GLP-1 receptor agonists help lower blood sugar levels in individuals with type 2 diabetes by stimulating insulin secretion and inhibiting glucagon secretion, reducing glucose entering the bloodstream. The prevalence of diabetes has surged, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, boosting demand for diabetes medication, thereby propelling the global GLP-1 market.

Challenges: Short Half-Life of GLP-1 Receptor Agonists

One of the primary limitations of GLP-1 agonists is their short half-life due to degradation by dipeptidyl peptidase (DPP) enzymes. GLP-1's very brief half-life in plasma poses a significant constraint for therapeutic applications. A shorter half-life often necessitates more frequent dosing, increasing treatment costs and affecting patient compliance. Overcoming this challenge is critical to optimizing efficacy, safety, and patient adherence.

Trend: Clinical Application of GLP-1 Receptor Agonists for NASH Treatment

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), an advanced form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), currently lacks approved treatments and suffers from low diagnosis rates. Emerging research suggests that GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) may hold promise as a NASH treatment. Studies have shown improvements in liver function, reduced liver fat content, decreased inflammation, and improved insulin sensitivity in NASH patients treated with GLP-1 agonists. The increasing prevalence of NASH and ongoing research into GLP-1 receptor agonists for NASH treatment are expected to boost market growth.

The COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a multifaceted impact on the GLP-1 market. Individuals with diabetes, who are at higher risk of severe COVID-19 complications, may have been more motivated to adhere to their medication regimens, potentially driving demand for GLP-1 drugs. However, the pandemic disrupted healthcare systems and supply chains, affecting medication access and market dynamics.

Analysis of Key Players

The global GLP-1 market is characterized by a few dominant players. Key players include Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., and Shanghai Benemae Pharmaceutical Corporation.

