FloQast Wins Multiple TrustRadius 2023 Best Of Awards

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, today announced that it has been recognized with three prestigious awards in the TrustRadius 2023 Best Of Awards:

Best Feature Set

Best Value for the Price

Best Relationship



These awards underscore FloQast’s commitment to delivering a superior product, providing exceptional value, and fostering strong customer relationships.

"We're humbled and grateful to receive these awards. They're a testament to our commitment to putting our customers first," said Mike Whitmire, co-founder and CEO at FloQast, CPA. "Our team is genuinely passionate about empowering our customers with the tools and support they need to simplify their accounting processes, boost efficiency, and reach their goals."

The TrustRadius Best Of Awards are based on comprehensive customer feedback and highlight FloQast’s dedication to delivering a user-friendly platform, providing responsive customer support, and continuously enhancing its solutions to meet the evolving needs of accounting teams.

"Buyers have a multitude of choices when it comes to financial close solutions," stated Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "FloQast has been honored with Best of Awards for Best Feature Set, Best Relationship, and Best Value for Price, all based on direct feedback from its customers. FloQast's reviewers express their satisfaction with the feature set, confirming that the product lives up to its sales and marketing promises, and offers exceptional value for the price."

These accolades come on the heels of a series of significant milestones for FloQast, including the launch of free public CPE/CPD courses from FloQademy and its all-new Variance Analysis and Compliance Management Solutions , the launch of an all-new brand strategy , and expansion to Australia and New Zealand . This year, FloQast also was named to the Deloitte Fast 500 list , made its debut on the Inc. 5000 list , ranked among the highest-scoring businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023 , and was named a Great Place to Work ™ in both the US and UK.

FloQast, a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, delivers an Accounting Operations Platform that enables organizations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 2,500 accounting teams – including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake – FloQast was built by accountants, for accountants to enhance the way accounting teams work. FloQast enables customers to streamline and manage the Financial Close, Finance and Accounting Operations, and Compliance Programs. With FloQast, teams can manage every aspect of the month-end Close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration throughout the financial function. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.