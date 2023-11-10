Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC:SONG) Celebrates Remarkable Achievement: CEO Jake P. Noch Commits to Cancelling 59.9% of Outstanding Shares, Enhancing Shareholder Value!"

Naples, FL, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), a beacon of innovation in the music industry, proudly announces a momentous commitment from our CEO, Jake P. Noch. Following the cancellation of an astounding 1,566,945,290 common stock shares, which reduced the total outstanding shares to 2,000,000,000, Mr. Noch is now embarking on yet another groundbreaking endeavor. He has pledged to cancel an additional 1,197,364,785 common stock shares, equating to a remarkable 59.9% of the current outstanding shares.



This strategic move represents a significant leap forward in our mission to enhance shareholder value and strengthen the company's financial foundation. By reducing the number of outstanding shares by almost 60%, Music Licensing, Inc. is poised for unprecedented growth and stability. Shareholders can expect enhanced earnings per share metrics, heightened investor confidence, and a brighter future for the company.

Jake P. Noch, the driving force behind this initiative, expressed his unwavering commitment, stating, "Our dedication to our shareholders is unwavering. By canceling this substantial portion of common shares, we are reshaping the future of Music Licensing, Inc. and ensuring that our investors reap the rewards they deserve. This move is a testament to our belief in the immense potential of our company and its ability to deliver exceptional value."

Music Licensing, Inc. continues to lead the way in empowering artists, fostering creativity, and driving shareholder value. We invite all shareholders and investors to share in our excitement and anticipation for the bright future ahead. Stay tuned to our official communication channels for more updates on this transformative journey. Together, we are building a stronger and more prosperous Music Licensing, Inc. for all stakeholders.

About Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) (ProMusicRights.com)

Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), also known as Pro Music Rights, is the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) to be formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBagg Yo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Trauma Tone, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Chingy, Lil Gnar, 3OhBlack, Curren$y, Fall Out Boy, Money Man, Dej Loaf, Lil Uzi Vert, and countless others, as well as Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Created Music.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Pro Music Rights, Inc., Music Licensing, Inc., or any other person.

Non-Legal Advice Disclosure:

This press release does not constitute legal advice, and readers are advised to seek legal counsel for any legal matters or questions related to the content herein.

Non-Investment Advice Disclosure:

This communication is intended solely for informational purposes and does not in any way imply or constitute a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities, commodities, bonds, options, derivatives, or any other investment products. Any decisions related to investments should be made after thorough research and consultation with a qualified financial advisor or professional. We assume no liability for any actions taken or not taken based on the information provided in this communication

