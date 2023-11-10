WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 10 November 2023, 16:00 EET



WithSecure Corporation: Financial reporting schedule for 2024

During the year 2024, WithSecure Corporation will publish financial information as follows

13 February 2024: Financial Statement Release and Annual Report 2023

24 April 2024: Interim Report for January–March 2024

16 July 2024: Half-Year Financial Report for January–June 2024

23 October 2024: Interim Report for January–September 2024

WithSecure observes at least a three-week (21 days) silent period prior to publication of financial reports, during which it refrains from engaging in discussions with capital market representatives or the media regarding WithSecure’s financial position or the factors affecting it.

The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, 20 March 2024. The Board of Directors will convene the meeting.

Contact information:

Laura Viita

VP, Controlling, investor relations and sustainability

WithSecure Corporation

+358 50 487 1044

investor-relations@withsecure.com



