Martinrea International Inc. Recognized as 2023 Cadia Impact Awards Winner of Systemic Change and Winner of Leadership Commitment

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE), a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, is excited to be a recipient of the 2023 CADIA Impact Awards. The company received an overall recognition in the category of Systemic Change, and Deanna Lorincz, Global Director, Communications and Marketing, was recognized in the category of Leadership Commitment.

2023 CADIA Impact Award - Systemic Change



Martinrea team accepts the 2023 CADIA Impact Award receiving overall recognition in the category of Systemic Change. Photo Credit: CADIA/Nadir Ali.



Martinrea values Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), recognizing the importance of a wide range of perspectives, skills, and experience. Martinrea’s DEI Steering Committee, led by Pat D’Eramo, President and CEO, has been instrumental in advancing DEI goals and initiatives across the organization. In the past several years, Martinrea has successfully implemented various Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), including Women at Martinrea (W@M), Young Professionals (YoPro) and Mental Health, MindsMatter. Each group provides an opportunity to foster professional growth, mentorship, and community support. Martinrea's commitment to DEI extends globally, with initiatives implemented in various locations. These efforts include accommodating individuals with disabilities, providing language support for immigrant employees, employing unhoused individuals, hiring refugees, and partnering with local communities and organizations to foster diversity and inclusion.

“This recognition reflects our company’s commitment to DEI and treating every person the way we would want to be treated, with dignity and respect," stated Pat D'Eramo, the President and CEO of Martinrea International Inc. "We are grateful to CADIA for acknowledging our team's efforts and remain committed to our journey and advancing our DEI initiatives."

2023 CADIA Impact Award – Leadership Commitment



Deanna Lorincz, Global Director Communications and Marketing accepts the 2023 CADIA Impact Award receiving overall recognition in the category of Leadership Commitment. Photo Credit: CADIA/Nadir Ali



As a leader for Martinrea’s global DEI, Deanna has been pivotal in the company's DEI strategy and implementation. Through her leadership and dedication, Martinrea has seen accelerated growth in initiatives encompassing awareness and engagement, opportunities in manufacturing, training and education, and compliance. Deanna championed the successful development and launch of Martinrea’s ERGs and continues to support these ERGs by advising, as well as actively volunteering across, eight committees and 12 subcommittees. Deanna has also increased the company’s involvement and partnership with external DEI organizations, which has fostered a deeper understanding of DEI principles and promoted ongoing learning within our global team.



“Deanna’s dedication has been a driving force in developing and fostering DEI at Martinrea,” said Armando Pagliari, Executive Vice President, Human Resources. “She plays a crucial role in assisting our committees to develop robust business plans and KPIs, fostering an environment where individuals can develop and support one another."

ABOUT MARTINTEA INTERNATIONAL INC.

