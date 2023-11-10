Freddie Mac Announces Results of Tender Offer for Certain STACR Notes

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) (the “Company”) today announced the tender results of its previously announced offer to purchase (the “Offer”) any and all of the STACR® (Structured Agency Credit Risk) Notes listed in the table below (the “Notes”). Certain of the classes of Notes subject to the Offer were issued by the STACR trusts identified in the table below (each, a “Trust”). Freddie Mac is the holder of the owner certificate issued by each Trust and, as a result, the sole beneficial owner of each Trust.

The Company has conducted the Offer in accordance with the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated November 3, 2023 (the “Offer to Purchase”) and related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery dated November 3, 2023 (collectively, the “Offer Documents”). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this Press Release have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the Offer Documents.

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Thursday, November 9, 2023 (the “Expiration Time”), approximately $2.1 billion aggregate original principal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn as set forth in the table below:

Title of Security STACR Trust

(if applicable) CUSIP Number

(Rule 144a / Regulation S) ISIN Number

(Rule 144a / Regulation S) Original

Principal

Amount Percentage

of Original

Principal

Amount

Tendered

and

Accepted 1 Original

Principal

Amount

Tendered and

Accepted

STACR 2018-DNA2 M-2 Freddie Mac

STACR Trust

2018-DNA2 35563TAB7 / N/A US35563TAB70 / N/A $7,280,000 58.79 % $4,280,000 STACR 2018-DNA3 M-2 Freddie Mac

STACR Trust

2018-DNA3 35563WAH7 / N/A US35563WAH79 / N/A 8,738,541 6.45 % 563,541 STACR 2018-HQA1 M-2 N/A 3137G0UD9 / N/A US3137G0UD91 / N/A 196,762,879 98.16 % 193,132,879 STACR 2018-HRP1 B-1 Freddie Mac

STACR Trust

2018-HRP1 3137G0VA4 / N/A US3137G0VA44 / N/A 25,981,410 2.40 % 624,212 STACR 2019-DNA3 M-2 Freddie Mac

STACR Trust

2019-DNA3 35564TAH3 / N/A US35564TAH32 / N/A 179,216,019 95.54 % 171,216,019 STACR 2019-FTR2 M-2 Freddie Mac

STACR Trust

2019-FTR2 35564WAH6 / N/A US35564WAH60 / N/A 34,332,503 100.00 % 34,332,503 STACR 2020-DNA1 B-1 Freddie Mac

STACR REMIC

Trust 2020-

DNA1 35565HBD6 / N/A US35565HBD61 / N/A 106,000,000 39.43 % 41,794,756 STACR 2020-DNA1 M-2 Freddie Mac

STACR REMIC

Trust 2020-

DNA1 35565HAH8 / U3198MAH7 US35565HAH84 / USU3198MAH70 350,000,000 86.10 % 301,341,439 STACR 2020-DNA2 B-1 Freddie Mac

STACR REMIC

Trust 2020-

DNA2 35565KBD9 / N/A US35565KBD90 / N/A 156,000,000 85.33 % 133,115,000 STACR 2020-DNA2 M-2 Freddie Mac

STACR REMIC

Trust 2020-

DNA2 35565KAH1 / N/A US35565KAH14 / N/A 437,000,000 89.46 % 390,934,000 STACR 2020-HQA1 B-1 Freddie Mac

STACR REMIC

Trust 2020-

HQA1 35565JBD2 / N/A US35565JBD28 / N/A 87,000,000 89.04 % 77,465,000 STACR 2020-HQA1 M-2 Freddie Mac

STACR REMIC

Trust 2020-

HQA1 35565JAH4 / N/A US35565JAH41 / N/A 330,000,000 99.09 % 327,000,000 STACR 2020-HQA2 M-2 Freddie Mac

STACR REMIC

Trust 2020-

HQA2 35565LAH9 / N/A US35565LAH96 / N/A 478,000,000 97.76 % 467,306,000 Total $2,143,105,349 1 Rounded to the nearest hundredth of a percent.

The settlement date for the Notes tendered and accepted for purchase in the Offer is expected to occur on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.



Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and BofA Securities, Inc. are lead dealer managers, and Academy Securities, Inc. is co-dealer manager for the Offer. For additional information regarding the terms of the Offer, please contact Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at (704) 410-4756 or (866) 309-6316 (toll free); or BofA Securities, Inc. at (980) 387-3907 or (888) 292-0070 (toll-free). Requests for the Offer Documents may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, as tender agent, at (212) 430-3774 or (855) 654-2015 (toll-free), or by email at contact@gbsc-usa.com .

This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the Offer in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such Offer under applicable securities laws or otherwise. The distribution of materials relating to the Offer, and the transactions contemplated by the Offer, may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions where it is legal to do so. The Offer is void in all jurisdictions where it is prohibited. If materials relating to the Offer come into your possession, you are required by Freddie Mac to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. The materials relating to the Offer do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that the Offer be made by a licensed broker or dealer and a dealer manager or any affiliate of a dealer manager is a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, the Offer shall be deemed to be made by the dealer manager or such affiliate on behalf of Freddie Mac in that jurisdiction.

About Freddie Mac Single-Family Credit Risk Transfer

Freddie Mac’s Single-Family CRT programs transfer credit risk away from U.S. taxpayers to global private capital via securities and (re)insurance policies. We founded the GSE Single-Family CRT market when we issued our first Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR®) notes in July 2013. In November 2013, we introduced our Agency Credit Insurance Structure® (ACIS®) program. Today, CRT serves as the primary source of private capital investment in residential mortgage credit. For specific STACR and ACIS transaction data, please visit Clarity , our CRT data intelligence portal.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac’s mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability, affordability and equity in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube .

