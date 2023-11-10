Diatomite Market Size to Reach $1,130 Mn by 2030 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest market study on “Diatomite Market Forecast to 2030 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Grade, and Application,” the global diatomite market size was valued at US$ 738 in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1,130 million by 2030; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the diatomite market.





Get Sample PDF: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00010423/





Diatomite, also referred as diatomaceous earth, is a siliceous sedimentary rock composed of the fossilized remnants of diatoms. It has several properties such as porous structure, inert nature, non-toxic and absorption ability. Diatomite has several applications, such as filtration, abrasives, soil conditioners, insecticides, absorbents and insulation. It is used as natural insecticide in organic farming and gardening to control pests. It is extensively used as filtration medium in water purification, beverage processing and the pharmaceutical industry.

Diatomite is generally used in water treatment processes to eliminate impurities, that include fine particulate matter, bacteria, algae, and other contaminants. It is used in both municipal water treatment plants and small-scale water purification system. It is used as a filtration medium in the food and beverage industry. It is used to clarify and filter liquids such as fruit juices, edible oils, wine, beer, and sugar syrup. The pharmaceutical industry uses diatomite for the filtration of pharmaceutical products and intermediates. According to the US Geological Survey report published in 2020, ~60% of diatomite is used as filtration aid. Filtration and purification of beers, liquors, wines and other cleansing oils accounted for majority of end use for diatomite in the US.

Governments of the US, Germany, Thailand, the Philippines, China, and India have commenced programs and initiatives to support wastewater treatment and circular economy through statutory or legislative authorities. As per the US Environmental Protection Agency report published in 2022, ~128.7 billion liters of wastewater is processed in wastewater treatment plants in the US. The report also reveals that 20% of US households use septic tanks and systems for local wastewater treatment. In addition, according to the food & beverage processing report published by the government of Canada in 2021, the food & beverage processing industry is the second-largest manufacturing industry in the country in terms of production value, with sales of goods manufactured worth US$ 117.8 billion in 2019, registering 17% of total manufacturing sales. According to the report published by the US Department of Agriculture in 2022, the food & beverage industry in Mexico contributed US$ 39.4 billion to its gross domestic product in 2020. Therefore, the high application of diatomite as a filtration aid is expected to drive the diatomite market.





Diatomite Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

BlueEco Enterprises, Chemviron, Diatomit CJSC, Dicalite Management Group LLC, EP Minerals, Fineton Industrial Minerals Limited, Hayashi-Kasei, Imerys SA, JiLin Yuantong Mineral Co Ltd, and Showa Chemical Industry Co Ltd, are among the key players in the global diatomite market.





The report includes the segmentation of the Diatomite market as follows:

The "Global Diatomite Market Analysis to 2030" is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals & materials industry, focusing on the global diatomite market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation. The global diatomite market is segmented on the basis of grade and application. Based on grade, the diatomite market is segmented into natural, calcined, and flux-calcined. Based on application, the market is segmented into filtration, mineral additives, catalyst support and carriers, absorbents, aggregates, and others. Diatomite filtration is commonly used in the food & beverage industry for the filtration of beverages such as edible oils, wine, and beer, among others. In addition to liquid filtration, diatomite is also used in gas and air filtration applications such as gas masks and industrial air purification systems. The rising emphasis on increasing crop yield and producing high-quality organic crops has boosted the demand for diatomite. Diatomite is used as a soil conditioner as well as an active ingredient carrier in pesticides.





Buy Premium Copy of Diatomite Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00010423/





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Diatomite Market Growth

During the COVID-19 pandemic, disruptions in chemicals & materials manufacturing operations significantly impacted global supply chains and hindered product manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and sales. Various quarrying companies reported transportation delays and operational halt in 2020. Moreover, restrictions on international travel imposed by governments of various European and Asia Pacific countries compelled manufacturers and suppliers to discontinue their business strategies, such as partnerships temporarily. All these factors hampered many sectors during the pandemic and restrained the growth of the chemicals & materials industry. Mining operations and construction activities were severely impacted during the pandemic, thereby negatively affecting demand for quarrying and construction materials. On the other hand, the healthcare sector witnessed increased demand for diatomite, especially in the production of pharmaceuticals, personal protective equipment, and medical supplies.

In 2020, supply chain shortages, increased labor costs, and high demand for raw materials resulted in price inflation of materials required in construction and quarrying industries across the region. In 2021, rising vaccination rates contributed to improvements in the overall conditions in different countries, which led to a conducive environment for end-use industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, construction, and water treatment, among others. Companies began diversifying their supply chain to mitigate future disruptions, leading to an increase in regional diatomite production and sales. The sales of diatomite increased with the resumption of end-use as well as filtration operations. Governments of several countries globally designed policies to support the construction industry and negate losses that occurred during the pandemic. The recovery of the construction industry globally, further boosted the diatomite market.





Go through further research published by The Insight Partners: (Purchase with 10% Instant Discount):



Calcium Carbonate Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Colloidal Silica Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Dolomite Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis







About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.





Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

Sr. Vice President – Research

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876