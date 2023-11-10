Global Dehydrating Breathers Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Demand for Liquid-Immersed Transformers Drives Growth

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dehydrating Breathers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Dehydrating Breathers estimated at US$420.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$553.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Conventional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3% CAGR and reach US$364.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Self-Dehydrating Breather segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $114.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR



The Dehydrating Breathers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$114.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$110.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured) -

ABB Ltd.

Agm Container Controls, Inc.

Albert Maier GmbH

Des-Case Corporation

Drytech, Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Hubbell, Inc.

Hydac International GmbH

Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Qualitrol Company LLC

Siemens AG

Trico Corporation

Whitmore

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 232 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $420.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $553.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Dehydrating Breather Market: A Prelude

Dehydrating Breathers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Dehydrating Breathers Hold High Significance for Power Transformers and On-Load Tap Changers

Growing Importance of Dehydrating Breathers to Prevent Lubricant Contamination and Dielectric Loss

Rising Demand for Liquid-Immersed Transformers Drives Growth in the Dehydrating Breathers Market

Global Liquid-Immersed Transformers Market: Revenues in $ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Dehydrating Breathers Market Set to Benefit from the Growing Investments in Power Transmission & Distribution Infrastructure

Global Electricity Transmission and Distribution Infrastructure Investment in $ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Focus on Protection of Transformers Fuels Need for Dehydrating Breathers and Other Protection Devices

Growing Demand for Dry-Type Distribution Transformers Hinders Demand for Liquid-Immersed Transformers, Affecting Dehydrating Breathers Market

Global Dry Type Transformers Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Dehydrating Breather

Conventional Dehydrating Breather

Self-Dehydrating Breather

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



