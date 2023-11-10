Associa Honors America’s Veterans; Enters Into Corporate Partnership With Hiring Our Heroes

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Veterans Day, Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is proud to announce its partnership with Hiring Our Heroes (HOH), a non-profit organization that works to create meaningful career opportunities for transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses. The company’s Client Shared Services Center (CSSC) will have the opportunity to host 12-week Corporate Fellowship Programs for military personnel in their final 180 days of service. Selected Service Member Fellows will be assigned a mentor who will provide the guidance, support, training, and supervision they need to succeed in today’s civilian workforce. Upon successful completion of their Fellowship, each individual will be considered by their supervisor for full-time employment with Associa.

Since its formation in 2015, HOH has placed more than 8,000 active-duty service members into the Corporate Fellowship Program. The program placed 2,035 Fellows In 2022, 41% of whom were newly separated personnel and 59% who were veterans. The program saw a 98.6% completion rate with 87% of its Service Member Fellows receiving an offer for full-time employment, with an average salary of $108,000. Skillsets of those individuals placed include project management, human resources, IT / cyber security, operations, logistics, data analysis, and business development.

“The Client Shared Service Center is extremely proud to partner with Hiring Our Heroes and we hope to further expand this relationship throughout the company,” said Associa Senior Vice President of Client Services Joe Garza, CPA. “These veterans served our nation with honor and we are committed to helping them reenter the civilian workforce with viable, long-term career opportunities.”

Founded in 2011, Hiring Our Heroes is a nationwide initiative of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation dedicated to helping veterans, transitioning service members, military spouses, and caregivers find meaningful employment. HOH statistics show that 64% of military veterans experience difficulty transitioning into the civilian workforce. They also show that 69% of veterans say that finding a job post-separation is their biggest challenge. As a result, unemployment among veterans is as high as 21% in some markets. To learn more about Hiring Our Heroes, how donate or to become a corporate partner, visit https://www.hiringourheroes.org/.

About Associa

With more than 275 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 6.5 million residents worldwide. Our 14,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 44 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa