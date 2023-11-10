Baby Diaper Market is Estimated to Attain a Size of $73Bn Globally by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our latest study on “Baby Diaper Market Size Report, Forecast to 2030 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography,” the baby diaper market is expected to grow from $47 billion in 2022 to $73 billion by 2030; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030. The report highlights key factors driving the market and prominent players along with their developments in the market.





Baby diapers are essential products in infant care product categories. Baby diapers are used by infants and toddlers who are not toilet trained. Moreover, diapers are also used by children who experience bedwetting. Baby diapers are available in disposable and reusable formats. Disposable baby diapers are comprised of outer layers, inner covering layers, and an absorbent layer. Diapers are light, compact, easy to use, and prevent leakage. They are made using soft, comfortable, and breathable materials to ensure comfort for babies. Babies have very delicate and soft skin. Therefore, baby diaper manufacturers use super-soft and anti-microbial materials to prevent rashes and allergies on the baby’s skin. The rising urbanization and increasing awareness of baby hygiene are the key factors driving the baby diapers market growth.









Download PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00019632/









Over the past few years, there has been a rising demand for baby care and baby hygiene products as parents are concerned about their health and safety. Parents, usually working parents, face the challenges of changing the nappies of babies multiple times due to their extended work schedules and lack of time. This factor significantly drives the demand for diapers as they are made with super absorbent material that keeps the baby dry, and the baby does not become immediately fussy.





The baby diapers market has been experiencing several growth trends:

Rising Trend of Environmental Sustainability : There is a growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable diapers due to rising concerns about environmental pollution and plastic waste. The landfills are overburdened with tons of plastic waste that is hard to decompose. Consumers are readily shifting toward biodegradable diapers as they become more environmentally conscious. Moreover, they are also replacing disposable diapers with reusable diapers that are easy to clean and sustainable. Therefore, manufacturers are investing in research & development to launch eco-friendly baby diapers. For instance, in August 2023, Healthybaby, a direct-to-customer (DTC) brand, launched eco-friendly baby diapers at Target, expanding its retail presence. Similarly, in August 2023, a US-based brand, VeryVery, launched eco-friendly diapers designed in New Zealand that are made with superabsorbent material and are free from harsh chemicals, toxins, perfumes, latex, chlorine, and lotions. Thus, the rising sustainability trend is expected to positively impact the baby diapers market growth over the forecast period.

: There is a growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable diapers due to rising concerns about environmental pollution and plastic waste. The landfills are overburdened with tons of plastic waste that is hard to decompose. Consumers are readily shifting toward biodegradable diapers as they become more environmentally conscious. Moreover, they are also replacing disposable diapers with reusable diapers that are easy to clean and sustainable. Therefore, manufacturers are investing in research & development to launch eco-friendly baby diapers. For instance, in August 2023, Healthybaby, a direct-to-customer (DTC) brand, launched eco-friendly baby diapers at Target, expanding its retail presence. Similarly, in August 2023, a US-based brand, VeryVery, launched eco-friendly diapers designed in New Zealand that are made with superabsorbent material and are free from harsh chemicals, toxins, perfumes, latex, chlorine, and lotions. Thus, the rising sustainability trend is expected to positively impact the baby diapers market growth over the forecast period. Thriving E-commerce Industry : The convenience of online shopping has led to increased sales of baby diapers through e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.com, Walmart, Target, and Shopify. E-commerce platforms offer convenience to parents as they can shop easily just by sitting at home. Moreover, they have access to various brands of baby diapers along with consumer reviews and ratings, helping them choose the right products. Thus, the thriving e-commerce industry and online shopping benefits significantly drive the baby diapers market growth.

: The convenience of online shopping has led to increased sales of baby diapers through e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.com, Walmart, Target, and Shopify. E-commerce platforms offer convenience to parents as they can shop easily just by sitting at home. Moreover, they have access to various brands of baby diapers along with consumer reviews and ratings, helping them choose the right products. Thus, the thriving e-commerce industry and online shopping benefits significantly drive the baby diapers market growth. Baby Health and Wellness : There is a growing focus on diapers that promote the health and well-being of babies. Therefore, manufacturers are developing products with features like hypoallergenic, chemical-free, perfume-free, and latex-free skin-friendly designs. This factor is also expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

: There is a growing focus on diapers that promote the health and well-being of babies. Therefore, manufacturers are developing products with features like hypoallergenic, chemical-free, perfume-free, and latex-free skin-friendly designs. This factor is also expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Premium and Innovative Products: Manufacturers are introducing premium and innovative baby diapers with technologically advanced features such as wetness indicators, better absorption, and enhanced comfort. For instance, in August 2023, Terragental, a New Zealand-based company, launched its diapers in the US and Canada. These diapers are made with 85% plant-based ingredients and have a non-toxic wetness indicator that detects the wetness in diapers. Such innovative products are expected to open new opportunities in the baby diapers market over the coming years.





Some of the key players operating in the baby diaper market include Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Proctor and Gamble Co, Unicharm Corporation, Johnson and Johnson Private Limited, INDEVCO Group, HANSEN KIDS LLC, Ontex BV, Cardinal Health Inc, PureBorn, and The Honest Company Inc. among others. These companies are adopting various strategies such as merger & acquisition, partnership, collaboration, new product development, and plant capacity expansion to stay ahead of the competition and increase their baby diapers market share. These companies are also investing in new technologies as well as plant-based materials to offer high comfort to babies. For instance, in August 2023, US-based Believe Diapers launched a new line of bamboo-based diapers, making a significant move towards environmental sustainability. Such products are expected to witness heavy demand in the coming years, boosting the baby diapers market growth.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Baby Diaper Market



Various industries, such as consumer goods and personal care, suffered from severe disruptions due to disturbances in supply chains and shutdowns of production plants amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The shutdown of various manufacturing plants and factories in regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa negatively impacted the supply chains, manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales. Many businesses announced possible delays in product deliveries and slumps in their future sales. Thus, suspended operations in various industries negatively impacted the baby diaper market growth.





Initially, there was a surge in demand for baby diapers as parents stocked essential items due to the fear of shortages and lockdowns. However, the manufacturers faced challenges in meeting the demand due to the shutdown of manufacturing plants, which created a shortage. Prominent manufacturers with high inventory could meet the surge in demand. However, small-scale manufacturers faced significant losses. With physical stores closed, many consumers shifted to online shopping, accelerating the growth of online sales for baby diapers. The pandemic heightened hygiene awareness, leading to a continued focus on diaper quality and safety, which also influenced the buying decision. Thus, the rising hygiene awareness among parents positively influenced the baby diapers market growth. Further, in 2021, the governments announced a relaxation of restrictions due to the introduction of vaccines. This factor had a positive impact on the global marketplace. Manufacturers of baby diapers were permitted to work at full capacity, which helped them overcome the demand and supply gap. All these factors had a positive impact on the baby diapers market.









Order a Copy this Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00019632/









Based on type, the baby diaper market is segmented into disposable and reusable. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. By geography, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The baby diaper market in North America is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The European market is subsegmented into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. The baby diaper market in the Asia Pacific is further segmented into China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The market in the MEA is further segmented into South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of MEA. The baby diaper market in South & Central America is categorized into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South & Central America.





Go through further research published by The Insight Partners: (Purchase with 10% Instant Discount):

Diaper Pails Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030)

Diaper Bags Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030)

Nappy Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030)





About Us:



The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.





Contact Us:



If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876