US Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute Market Worth $12.76 Billion, Globally, by 2028 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental membranes are barrier membranes used for two procedures: guided tissue regeneration (GTR) and guided bone regeneration (GBR). The functions of the membranes are to provide biosafety, biocompatibility, and appropriate mechanical properties. Also, a dental membrane needs to be bioactive to promote tissue regeneration. Various commercially available membranes are on the market, and constant research and development for novel membranes are conducted to introduce new ones. For dental procedures, bone grafts are used for facial trauma treatment, tooth extractions, dental implant placement, and reconstructive mouth, face, and jaw surgery. Bone graft substitutes are natural or synthetic materials often containing only mineralized bone matrix with no viable cells.

According to our new research study on “ US Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute Market Forecast to 2028 - Country Analysis By Type (Dental Bone Graft Substitutes, Dental Barrier Membrane, Grafting Procedure, and Dental Soft Tissue Regeneration), Procedure (Dental Barrier Membrane and Grafting Procedures), and End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others),” the US dental membrane and bone graft substitute market share to reach $12.76 billion by 2028 from $6.82 billion in 2022. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2023 to 2028.





Download Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00029894





US Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Dentsply Sirona Inc, Dentium Co Ltd, Geistlich Pharma AG, ZimVie Inc, Keystone Dental Inc, Straumann Holding AG, Medtronic Plc, BioHorizons Inc, MEDOSIS, and LifeNet Health Inc. are among the leading companies operating in the global US dental membrane and bone graft substitute market. These players are focusing on expanding and diversifying their market presence and acquiring a novel customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities in the US dental membrane and bone graft substitute market. Many market players are launching their innovative products in the US dental membrane and bone graft substitute market with advanced features. For instance,

In April 2023, ZimVie Inc. announced the launch of two products, RegenerOss CC Allograft Particulate, and RegenerOss Bone Graft Plug. The launch of these products has extended ZimVie, Inc.'s biomaterials portfolio intended for filling extraction sockets and periodontal defects. The products are commercially available in North America.

In March 2023, ZimVie Inc. announced the release of its publication 'Comparison of the Effects of Tissue Processing on the Physicochemical Properties of Bone Allografts.' The article was published in The International Journal of Oral & Maxillofacial Implants. The article showed the impact of different tissue processing methods of its products, such as Puros Cancellous Particulate Allograft bone substitute, Creos, OraGraft, and MinerOss.

In June 2022, BioHorizon signed an exclusive patent and trademark license agreement and an exclusive distribution and supply agreement with Orthocell Limited. Under the agreement, Orthocell granted BioHorizons its exclusive license of two patent families that covers a collagen scaffold for cell growth and a method for collagen membrane production, which is associated with patent applications, improvements, and know-how and the Striate+ trademark.

In October 2022, Geistlich Pharma announced the acquisition of Lynch Biologics, LLC. The acquisition helped Geistlich Pharma to strengthen its portfolio by adding Lynch Biologics, LLC's leading product GEM 21S, which is based on a growth factor that accelerates the bone formation and wound healing. The companies have aimed to advance new regenerative technologies in dentistry.

In October 2022, LifeNet Health showcased the advanced allograft biologics for fusion at the North American Spine Society (NASS) 2022 Annual Meeting in October 2022.





Technological Developments in Dentistry to Offer Opportunities for US Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute Market During 2023 to 2028:

Technological developments are making it easier for dentists to do their job quickly, safely, and comfortably. Technologically advanced instruments make dental hygiene appointments much more pleasant for patients than they used to be. As a result, patients become compliant and willingly schedule treatment and recall visits. Restorative dentistry benefits overall oral health, specifically facial appearance, along with effective teeth and oral care. Using new dental implantation techniques, and advanced navigation and monitoring technologies, dentists can insert implants through minimally invasive surgeries. Augmented reality (AR) technology is more prevalent in reconstructive and aesthetic procedures in dental practices, as AI can show patients how they would look after the treatment. Also, the increasing adoption of synthetic bone substitutes is likely to favor the growth of the US dental membrane and bone graft market. For example, in 2020, Orthopediatrics Corp., a company focused solely on pediatric orthopedics, launched QuickPack, an all-synthetic replacement containing a high-viscosity calcium phosphate cement that mimics the mineral phase of natural bone. In July 2020, Spine Wave Inc. announced a successful launch of temptest allograft bone matrix. The Tempest allograft bone matrix comprises cancellous and partially demineralized cortical bone. Such technological developments in dental membrane and bone grafts are expected to provide growth opportunities for the market in the US in the coming years.





Order a Copy of this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00029894





US Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute Market: Segmental Overview

The US dental membrane and bone graft substitute market, by type, is segmented into dental bone graft substitutes, dental barrier membrane, grafting procedures, and dental soft tissue regeneration. The grafting procedures segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market in 2022. However, dental soft tissue regeneration segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecasted period. Dental bone grafting is a surgical treatment that replaces and unites damaged or missing bodily tissues with synthetic, natural, or artificial substitutes. These grafting treatments can treat bone deformities caused by illness, trauma, or resorption. In dentistry, bone grafts are utilized as fillers. Grafting procedures are bifurcated into connective tissue and free gingival grafts. Currently, the free gingival graft (FGG) is considered one of the standard approaches for soft tissue augmentation around dental implants. The free gingival graft (FGG) remains a common root coverage procedure in areas of inadequate attached gingiva.









Go through further research published by The Insight Partners:

Dental Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2028

Dental CAD/CAM Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: