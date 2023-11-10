Food Safety Testing Market projected to reach USD 38.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 a comprehensive study by MarketDigits.

Richmond, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Food Safety Testing Market , by Test Type (Allergen Testing, Pathogens {E.coli, Salmonella, Campylobacter, Listeria and Others}, Pesticides, Heavy Metals, Chemical & Nutritional Testing, Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) Testing, Microbiological Testing, Residues & Contamination Testing and Others), Technology (Traditional, Rapid {Convenience-based, Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and Immunoassay} and Chromatography & spectrometry), Food Type (Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Products, Dairy & Dairy Products, Bakery & Confectionery, Processed & Packaged Food, Beverages, Cereals & Grains and Others), and Region.

Global Food Safety Testing Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 21.0 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 38.3 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 7.8% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Test Type, Technology, Food Type, Region and Geography Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW ALS Limited AsureQuality Limited Sample of Companies Covered Bio-Rad Laboratories Bureau Veritas S.A. DTS Food Laboratories

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Food Safety Testing Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The food safety testing market plays a crucial role in safeguarding the quality and safety of our food supply. Its capability to identify and eliminate harmful contaminants, pathogens, and toxins in food products is vital for public health protection. Given the increasing public apprehension regarding food contamination and foodborne diseases, coupled with advancements in testing technologies, the food safety testing market is anticipated to experience substantial expansion. The industry is subject to rigorous regulations and encompasses various segments, including food type, technology, and geography. This sector employs both traditional methods such as culture-based and immunoassays, as well as modern techniques like DNA-based and rapid testing. With the continual growth of the food industry and heightened awareness of food safety, the food safety testing market is positioned for sustained success and expansion. The development of cost-effective and innovative testing technologies will be pivotal for its ongoing success, ensuring confidence in the safety of the food we consume.

Major vendors in the global Food Safety Testing market - ALS Limited, AsureQuality Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bureau Veritas S.A., DTS Food Laboratories, EMSL Analytical Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group Plc., Merieux Nutrisciences, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., NSF International, SGS SA, Symbio, The SOCOTEC Group, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., UL LLC and Others.

Rise in the incidence of food-borne illnesses

The global food safety testing market is anticipated to be propelled by the escalating instances of food-borne illnesses worldwide. The primary cause of such illnesses stems from the consumption of spoiled, contaminated, or deteriorated food items containing various microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, parasites, viruses, and others. Additionally, contaminants like mycotoxins, heavy metals, and chemicals further contribute to the rising prevalence of food-borne illnesses. This surge in cases significantly boosts the demand for food testing kits, equipment, and systems on a global scale. A key factor behind the uptick in food-borne diseases within the food industry is the lack of awareness among the workforce, food handlers, and manufacturers. Their limited understanding of modern technologies, good manufacturing practices (GMP), hazard analysis and critical control point (HACCP) systems, and quality control creates an environment conducive to the increased occurrence of food-borne diseases.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Cross-contamination of food products due to complex processes

Rise in consumer awareness about food safety

Increase in demand for convenience and packaged food products

Opportunities:

Technological advancements in testing industry

Growing demand and popularity for clean-label food

Incorporating digital solutions to boost precision, streamline efficiency, and ensure compliance is crucial in the field of food safety testing.

The digitization of food safety is on the rise in the food industry, as businesses increasingly embrace digital solutions to achieve more precise recording of food safety data, reduce human error, and facilitate compliance. This trend is expected to persist, driven by the introduction of new software programs and automated applications that enable food businesses to streamline their processes. Currently, software and applications are integrated with machines and sensors, enabling seamless and automated data recording without requiring manual intervention. While these digital solutions are not intended to replace human workers, they contribute to faster and more error-resistant food safety recording. This, in turn, fosters growth in the food safety testing market by providing innovative and effective digital solutions to businesses in the food industry.

The market for Food Safety Testing is dominated by North America.

In 2022, North America dominated the global revenue, the market players established a robust presence through specific product lines and superior food safety testing services. These players leverage advanced manufacturing and marketing techniques to solidify their position in the North American market. Additionally, the rise in disposable income in Canada is anticipated to contribute further to the growth of the food safety testing market in the region. For instance, data from the Mississippi State Department of Health highlights shigellosis, salmonellosis, and campylobacteriosis as the three most prevalent foodborne diseases in Mississippi. This has prompted numerous businesses to offer high-quality food safety testing services, driving an increase in demand.

On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in the Food Safety Testing market. The growth of the food safety market in the Asia Pacific can be attributed to the implementation of rigorous rules and regulations concerning food safety. Governments in the region have enacted various regulations targeting consumers, producers, and regulators alike. The market's expansion in this area is primarily fueled by the increasing demand for processed food in emerging and developing nations such as India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand. Additionally, there is a surge in poisoning outbreaks attributed to the consumption of contaminated meat, along with a rise in cases of food degradation involving contamination, pesticides, and artificial flavoring. In 2007, the APEC Food Safety Cooperation Forum (FSCF), led by China and Australia, was established to enhance the technical competence of food safety management and detection practices across the entire food supply chain.

The Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

The food safety testing market is categorized by technology into Traditional, Rapid (including Convenience-based, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), and Immunoassay), and Chromatography & Spectrometry. In 2021, the PCR-based assay segment held the largest market share, a trend expected to continue during the forecast period. Real-time polymerase chain reaction, being a rapid and cost-effective quantitative technique, contributes to this dominance by swiftly detecting both intentional and unintentional food adulterations caused by biological contaminants. It achieves this by quantifying the amount of specific DNA segments present in samples. Furthermore, the agricultural biotechnology industry extensively employs PCR technology throughout product development, particularly to identify genetically modified material in samples. As the food landscape rapidly evolves in terms of diversity, quantity, and mobility, robust food analysis becomes even more crucial to ensure quality and safety. Polymerase chain reaction testing, being adept at identifying a wide range of products, including meat and meat products, plants used as food ingredients, genetically modified organisms, food-borne viruses or bacteria, and allergens, is gaining popularity. This popularity is poised to drive the growth of the food safety testing market, emphasizing the significance of advanced technology in ensuring the safety and quality of our food.

