Personal Care Appliances Market Size to Surpass USD 27.2 billion by 2031 | Exclusive Research Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global personal care appliances market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 27.2 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the demand for personal care appliances is expected to close at US$ 17.6 billion.
Rise in consumer awareness about personal grooming and hygiene is leading to a shift in consumer attitudes. Consumers are emphasizing grooming routines and maintaining good personal hygiene, which is boosting the personal care appliances market revenue.
Social media and digital platforms are increasingly influencing consumer perceptions about personal grooming. Social media influencers, beauty bloggers, and online tutorials impact grooming trends.
The rise in exposure to new grooming techniques and styles is motivating consumers to invest in personal care appliances. Thus, the personal care appliances market expansion is driven by the desire to emulate the grooming habits of their favorite influencers.
Rising disposable income and increased consumer spending on personal care appliances for grooming and beauty purposes drive the market demand. Products with intelligent features, ergonomic designs, and energy-efficient technologies were gaining popularity.
The growing aging population, especially in developed regions, increased demand for anti-aging and skincare products. Personal care appliances designed for skin care, such as facial cleansing devices, were gaining traction.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
- As of 2022, the personal care appliances market was valued at US$ 16.7 billion
- Based on type, the shaving and hair removal appliances segment dominated the global personal care appliances market during the forecast period.
- By end-user, the female segment accounts for high revenue in the market.
Personal Care Appliances Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers
- Most companies in the global personal care appliances industry are investing in the R&D of new products to expand their product portfolio.
- Rise in integration of precision engineering and ergonomic design in products is driving the personal care appliances market progress.
Personal Care Appliances Market – Regional Analysis
- Personal care appliances market forecast Europe is expected to hold the largest share from 2023 to 2031. The presence of major vendors and the rise in focus on personal care are fueling the region's market dynamics. The surge in awareness regarding hygiene and grooming and increase in investment in the R&D of advanced and technologically-driven grooming devices are also contributing to the market growth.
- North America had a mature personal care appliances market, with a high penetration of products like electric shavers, hairdryers, and electric toothbrushes. The men's grooming segment was growing, with an increasing demand for grooming products tailored for men. Consumers in North America were quick to adopt technologically advanced personal care appliances with features like smart connectivity and innovative designs.
Key Developments in the Personal Care Appliances Market
- Philips is a well-known Dutch multinational conglomerate that produces a wide range of personal care appliances, including electric shavers, toothbrushes, hairdryers, and more. They have a strong presence in the market and are known for their innovative and high-quality products.
- Procter & Gamble P&G is a global consumer goods company that owns popular personal care brands like Gillette and Braun. They manufacture a variety of grooming and personal care appliances, such as electric razors and hair care products.
- Conair Corporation is a U.S.-based company known for its hair care and grooming appliances. They offer diverse products, including hairdryers, curling irons, and straighteners.
Competitive Landscape
Companies offer user-friendly, ergonomic, novel approaches that boost the overall grooming quality. These devices reduce time and enable people to take hold of their grooming habits. Thus, R&D of new products is expected to increase vendors' personal care appliances market share during the forecast period. These advancements enhance the functionality and efficiency of products and cater to consumers' evolving needs and preferences.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Procter & Gamble
- Wahl Clipper
- Panasonic Corporation
- Conair Corporation
- Spectrum Brands, Inc.
- Groupe SEB
- Andis Company
- Havells India Ltd.
- Helen of Troy
Personal Care Appliances Market – Key Segments
- Type
- Shaving & Hair Removal Appliances
- Electric Shavers
- Trimmers
- Epilators
- IPL Hair Removal Devices
- Others (Lasers, Nose & Ear Trimmers, etc.)
- Hair Styling Appliances
- Hair Dryers
- Electronic Hair Brushes
- Paddle Brushes
- Round Brushes
- Flat Irons
- Curling Irons
- Oral Care Appliances
- Electric Toothbrushes
- Electric Flossers
- Electric Tongue Cleaners
- Skin Care Appliances
- Anti-aging
- Microcurrent Devices
- LED Light Therapy Devices
- Radiofrequency Treatment Devices
- Facial Cleansing Appliances
- Facial Massagers & Cream Applicators
- Facial Steamers
- Others (Ultrasonic Pore Extractors & Serum Infusers, Microneedles, etc.)
- Massage & Relaxation Appliances
- Hair Growth Simulating/Scalp Massagers
- Foot & Leg Massagers
- Electric Body Massagers
- Muscle Massage Guns
- Others (Eye & Palm Massagers, etc.)
- Others (Nail Care Appliances, Muscle Stimulators Machines, etc.)
- End-user
- Male
- Female
- Distribution Channel
- Online
- Company-owned Websites
- E-commerce Websites
- Offline
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Others (Departmental Stores, Flagship Stores, etc.)
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
