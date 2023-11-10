Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Certified By the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a business specializing in legal services, is proud to announce national re-certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women President’s Educational Organization - NY, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).



“Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, is honored again to be recertified as a National Woman owned law firm by WBENC. We proudly continue to promote diversity and inclusion while securing excellent results for our clients.” -Lubna M. Faruqi, Managing Partner, Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

WBENC’s national standard of certification implemented by the Women President’s Educational Organization is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by a woman or women.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.

To learn more about Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, please visit www.faruqilaw.com.

About Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP:

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP was founded in 1995 by the brother and sister team of Nadeem Faruqi and Lubna M. Faruqi and concentrated its practice on shareholder class action litigation. Since that time Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP grown to over twenty-five attorneys with offices in New York, California, Georgia and Pennsylvania. The firm’s practice areas have expanded to include securities litigation, antitrust litigation, consumer protection litigation and employment litigation.

About WBENC:

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 13,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and over 300 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.

CONTACT:

Lubna M. Faruqi

lfaruqi@faruqilaw.com

212.983.9330

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/182e5921-3e24-40e0-99dd-f4fb0a7f8365