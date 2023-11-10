ClearStar Achieves Background Screening Credentialing Council Re-Accreditation

Raleigh, North Carolina, and Atlanta, Georgia, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA®) Background Screening Credentialing Council (BSCC) announced today that ClearStar has successfully demonstrated continued compliance with the Background Screening Organization Accreditation Program (BSOAP) and is recognized as BSCC-Accredited.

“At ClearStar, we provide our clients with background screening solutions that are proven in more ways than one. Not only are they backed with more than two decades of experience and innovation, but they are also validated by our Professional Background Screening Association accreditation. We are proud to announce that we have passed our re-accreditation audit to retain our PBSA accreditation. ClearStar has been accredited since 2012,” said ClearStar Chief Executive Officer Mike Pritts.

Each year, U.S. employers, organizations, and governmental agencies request millions of consumer reports to assist with critical business decisions involving background screening. Background screening reports, which are categorized as consumer reports, are currently regulated at both the federal and state level.

Since its inception, PBSA has maintained that there is a strong need for a singular, cohesive industry standard and, therefore, created the BSOAP. Governed by a strict professional standard of specified requirements and measurements, the BSOAP is becoming a widely recognized seal of achievement that brings national recognition to background screening organizations (also referred to as Consumer Reporting Agencies). This recognition will stand as the industry “seal,” representing a background screening organization’s commitment to excellence, accountability, high professional standards, and continued institutional improvement.

The BSCC oversees the application process and is the governing accreditation body that validates the background screening organizations seeking accreditation meet or exceed a measurable standard of competence. To become accredited, consumer reporting agencies must pass a rigorous onsite audit, conducted by an independent auditing firm, of its policies and procedures as they relate to six critical areas: consumer protection, legal compliance, client education, product standards, service standards, and general business practices.

Any U.S.-based employment screening organization is eligible to apply for accreditation. A copy of the standard, the policies and procedures, and measurements is available at www.thepbsa.org.

About PBSA®

Founded in 2003 as a not-for-profit trade association, the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) represents the interests of more than 900 member companies around the world that offer tenant, employment, and background screening. PBSA provides relevant programs and training aimed at empowering members to better serve clients and maintain standards of excellence in the background screening industry, and presents a unified voice in the development of national, state, and local regulations. For more information, visit www.thepbsa.org.

About ClearStar

ClearStar, Inc. is a leading Human Resources technology company specializing in background, drug, and health screening services, domestic and globally. A seven-time Inc. 5000 honoree, HRO Today Baker’s Dozen award winning enterprise solution provider, and founding member of the Professional Background Screening Association, ClearStar has provided innovative technology solutions to businesses in the human capital management industry from its corporate offices in Alpharetta, Georgia, since 1995. For more information about ClearStar, please visit www.clearstar.net.