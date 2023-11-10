Anmodning om ophævelse af suspension af samtlige afdelinger i Investeringsforeningen PFA Invest

København Ø, DENMARK

Investeringsforeningen PFA Invest er igen i stand til at beregne indre værdier, og der anmodes om ophævelse af suspension for nedenstående afdelinger i Investeringsforeningen PFA Invest

SymbolISINNavn
PFIMLODK0060700433PFA Invest Indeks Mellemlange Obligationer
PFIKRBDK0060446896PFA Invest Kreditobligationer
PFIGLADK0060446706PFA Invest Globale Aktier
PFIDKADK0060446623PFA Invest Danske Aktier
PFIBAKDK0060814440PFA Invest Balance A Akkumulerende
PFIBADK0060814366PFA Invest Balance AA
PFIBAADK0060522829PFA Invest Balance A
PFIBABDK0060446979PFA Invest Balance B
PFIBACDK0060622884PFA Invest Balance C
 DK0062266391PFA Invest Balance C Akkumulerende

Eventuel henvendelse vedrørende denne meddelelse kan rettes til Sine Brandt.  


Med venlig hilsen 

PFA Asset Management A/S