Anmodning om ophævelse af suspension af samtlige afdelinger i Investeringsforeningen PFA Invest

Investeringsforeningen PFA Invest er igen i stand til at beregne indre værdier, og der anmodes om ophævelse af suspension for nedenstående afdelinger i Investeringsforeningen PFA Invest
|Symbol
|ISIN
|Navn
|PFIMLO
|DK0060700433
|PFA Invest Indeks Mellemlange Obligationer
|PFIKRB
|DK0060446896
|PFA Invest Kreditobligationer
|PFIGLA
|DK0060446706
|PFA Invest Globale Aktier
|PFIDKA
|DK0060446623
|PFA Invest Danske Aktier
|PFIBAK
|DK0060814440
|PFA Invest Balance A Akkumulerende
|PFIBA
|DK0060814366
|PFA Invest Balance AA
|PFIBAA
|DK0060522829
|PFA Invest Balance A
|PFIBAB
|DK0060446979
|PFA Invest Balance B
|PFIBAC
|DK0060622884
|PFA Invest Balance C
|DK0062266391
|PFA Invest Balance C Akkumulerende
Eventuel henvendelse vedrørende denne meddelelse kan rettes til Sine Brandt.
Med venlig hilsen
PFA Asset Management A/S