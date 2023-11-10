1 Day Virtual Internal Communications Measurement Masterclass: Strategies to Identify, Evaluate, Report, and Act On Measurement That Matters

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internal Communications Measurement - Strategies to Identify, Evaluate, Report, and Act On Measurement That Matters" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
So many aspects of what we do can be measured, so where to start? Angela Sinickas, CEO of Sinickas Communications, Inc. will help you identify the most important messages to measure (the ones that actually change employees' behaviors in ways that improve business success) and the correct channels to carry those messages.
What you will learn:
- Develop measures that will connect your communications with the achievement of the ideal behaviors and organizational goals
- Select which organizational goals are most likely to be affected by communication campaigns
- Build measurements into your communication planning process
- Determine what data and metrics you might want to tune into, and why
- Use data to help you make strategic adjustments to your communications approach
- Choose the best channels for the ideal knowledge and attitude messages
- Identify the ideal behaviors for each stakeholder group to reach the goal
- Link your communications to organizational strategy and measure its impact
- Set measurable objectives for the messages and channels you're using
- and more
Benefits of Attending This Virtual Masterclass
- Access to practical presentation with real examples and proven strategies from your peers at a variety of leading organizations
- Networking list for attendees to continue the conversation after the masterclass
- Interactive, hands-on breakout sessions allowing you to work with your internal communications peers
- Certificate of attendance for CEUs
- Opportunity to meet with peers face-to-face while remaining safe
- Guaranteed extensive, how-to instruction that you can use immediately
- Opportunity to have your most pressing questions on the topic answered in real-time
Who Should Attend:
This Conference has been researched and designed for Vice Presidents, Directors, Managers, Specialists, Officers, Leaders, and Consultants involved in:
- Internal Communications
- Employee Engagement
- Brand Communication
- Strategic Communications
- Employee Communications
- Training & Development
- Employee Relations
- Public Relations
- Human Resources
- Strategic Planning
- Intranet Communications
- Digital Communications
- Global Communications
- Organizational Development
Key Topics Covered:
11:00 am - 11:25 am
- Welcome and Speed Networking
- Angela Sinickas, CEO - Sinickas Communications, Inc.
11:25 am - 12:25 pm
- Deep Dive Workshop Part 1:
- Angela Sinickas, CEO - Sinickas Communications, Inc.
12:25 pm - 12:45 pm
- Refresh & Recharge
12:45 pm - 1:45 pm
- Panel
- Shel Holtz, SCMP, Sr. Director of Communications - Webcor
- Angela Sinickas, CEO - Sinickas Communications, Inc.
1:45 pm - 2:45 pm
- Deep Dive Workshop Part 2:
- Angela Sinickas, CEO - Sinickas Communications, Inc.
2:15 pm - 2:30 pm
- Wrap Up
Speakers
- Angela Sinickas, CEO - Sinickas Communications, Inc.
- Shel Holtz, SCMP, Sr. Director of Communications - Webcor

