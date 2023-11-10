1 Day Virtual Internal Communications Measurement Masterclass: Strategies to Identify, Evaluate, Report, and Act On Measurement That Matters

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internal Communications Measurement - Strategies to Identify, Evaluate, Report, and Act On Measurement That Matters" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

So many aspects of what we do can be measured, so where to start? Angela Sinickas, CEO of Sinickas Communications, Inc. will help you identify the most important messages to measure (the ones that actually change employees' behaviors in ways that improve business success) and the correct channels to carry those messages.

What you will learn:

Develop measures that will connect your communications with the achievement of the ideal behaviors and organizational goals

Select which organizational goals are most likely to be affected by communication campaigns

Build measurements into your communication planning process

Determine what data and metrics you might want to tune into, and why

Use data to help you make strategic adjustments to your communications approach

Choose the best channels for the ideal knowledge and attitude messages

Identify the ideal behaviors for each stakeholder group to reach the goal

Link your communications to organizational strategy and measure its impact

Set measurable objectives for the messages and channels you're using

and more

Benefits of Attending This Virtual Masterclass

Access to practical presentation with real examples and proven strategies from your peers at a variety of leading organizations

Networking list for attendees to continue the conversation after the masterclass

Interactive, hands-on breakout sessions allowing you to work with your internal communications peers

Certificate of attendance for CEUs

Opportunity to meet with peers face-to-face while remaining safe

Guaranteed extensive, how-to instruction that you can use immediately

Opportunity to have your most pressing questions on the topic answered in real-time

Who Should Attend:

This Conference has been researched and designed for Vice Presidents, Directors, Managers, Specialists, Officers, Leaders, and Consultants involved in:

Internal Communications

Employee Engagement

Brand Communication

Strategic Communications

Employee Communications

Training & Development

Employee Relations

Public Relations

Human Resources

Strategic Planning

Intranet Communications

Digital Communications

Global Communications

Organizational Development

Key Topics Covered:

11:00 am - 11:25 am

Welcome and Speed Networking

Angela Sinickas, CEO - Sinickas Communications, Inc.

11:25 am - 12:25 pm

Deep Dive Workshop Part 1:

Angela Sinickas, CEO - Sinickas Communications, Inc.

12:25 pm - 12:45 pm

Refresh & Recharge

12:45 pm - 1:45 pm

Panel

Shel Holtz, SCMP, Sr. Director of Communications - Webcor

Angela Sinickas, CEO - Sinickas Communications, Inc.

1:45 pm - 2:45 pm

Deep Dive Workshop Part 2:

Angela Sinickas, CEO - Sinickas Communications, Inc.

2:15 pm - 2:30 pm

Wrap Up

Speakers

Angela Sinickas, CEO - Sinickas Communications, Inc.

Shel Holtz, SCMP, Sr. Director of Communications - Webcor

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ij1egk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.