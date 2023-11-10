UK Wealth Management - Market Sizing and Opportunities to 2027: HNW Individuals Account for 1.1% of the UK's Total Adult Population

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Wealth Management - Market Sizing and Opportunities to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UK economy is under significant and sustained pressure. Lingering post-Brexit uncertainties and fluctuating inflation rates led by global supply chain disruptions have conspired to depress financial markets and curtail households' ability to save. To help maintain financial stability, the Bank of England introduced policy rate hikes in December 2021, which have continued into 2022 and 2023.



Based on proprietary datasets, this report analyzes the UK's wealth and retail savings and investments markets, including overall affluent market size (both by number of individuals and the value of their liquid assets). The report also provides analysis of the factors driving liquid asset growth, including a breakdown and forecast of total retail savings and investments split by equities, mutual funds, deposits, and bonds.



Scope

HNW individuals account for 1.1% of the UK's total adult population.

The mass affluent segment holds the dominant share of total liquid assets.

Barring deposits, all offshore investments declined in 2022.

Direct equity investments and local currency deposits are the most popular asset classes among UK HNW investors.

Key Report Benefits:

Keep up to date with the UK wealth management industry, looking at investors' asset allocations by affluence bandings as well as a detailed picture of where HNW distribute their investments.

Understand offshore investment drivers in the UK wealth space.

Develop knowledge of the UK resident savings and investments market by looking at the performance and net inflows of bonds, mutual funds, equities, and deposits.

Key Topics Covered:

Investor Insights

Resident Savings and Investments

Digital Disruptors

Recent Deals

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Moneyfarm

Wealthify

FreeTrade

Novacon Technology Group

Sino Heritage Global

Noor Capital

House of Borse

Legal & General Capital

ImpactA Global

OneDome

CMME Mortgage and Protection

Contractor Wealth Management

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sob8jc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.