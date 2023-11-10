Malaysia Gamers Market Report 2023: A Slowly Maturing Market - Gamer Survey, Payments and Monetization, Esports Data, Game Regulations, Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Games Market Report" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Malaysia is one of the Southeast Asia markets that is slowly transitioning into a maturing market.

The promising games market and supportive business environment have led international game companies to set up overseas offices in Malaysia. A strong mobile-first market, the country is set to boost its overall gaming market through increased government support and strong infrastructure development, particularly its 5G rollout.

Leveraging our comprehensive market model and survey insights involving 2,400+ gamers in the region, discover key data and trends on game publishers, top genres, growth drivers, esports, payments, financial transaction events, regulations, gamer preference & behavior, and more.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Macroeconomic data

PC Games Market

PC Games Market Snapshot

PC Games Revenue

Major PC Games Publishers

PC Gaming Overview

Popular PC Games by Survey

PC Gaming Time and Spending by Survey

Popular PC Game Distribution Platforms

Internet Cafe Insights by Survey

Mobile Games Market

Mobile Games Market Snapshot

Mobile Games Market Revenue

Top Mobile Games by Downloads

Top Mobile Games by Revenue

Top Publishers by Downloads

Top Publishers by Revenue

Top Mobile Game Genres

PC Games Revenue

Mobile Gaming Overview

Popular Mobile Games by Survey

Mobile Gaming Time and Spending by Survey

Preferred Mobile Game Store by Survey

Console Games Market

Top Console Platforms

Popular Console Games by Survey

Console Gaming Time and Spending/Subscription by Survey

Payments and Monetization

Payment Options

Payment Insights by Survey

In-Game Spending Drivers by Survey

Preferred In-Game Spending by Survey

In-Game Ads by Survey

Cloud Gaming Insights by Survey

Reasons for Not Spending Money for Games

What Non-Spenders Would Buy

Gamer Survey Insights

Survey Respondents' Demographics

Device Ownership by Survey

Popular PC and Smartphone Brands by Survey

Localization Insights by Survey

Source of Information for Games by Survey

Factors Driving Gamers to Try New Games

Most Disliked Aspects in Games by Survey

Streaming and Video content by Survey

New Technologies in Video Games

Games Market Trends and Analysis

General Outlook

Local game companies/homegrown Games and Events Update

Analysis of Latest Trends (e.g. M&A, web3, gaming influencers, localization, non-endemic brands expansion to gaming)

5G Rollout

Esports Data

Overview of Local Esports Development

PC Esports Tournament Overview

Mobile Esports Tournament Overview

Major PC and Mobile Esports Tournaments

Notable Teams and Sponsors

Esports Engagement by Survey

Top Esports Games

Game Regulations

Overview of Game Regulations

Notable Regulatory Bodies and Influential Organizations

Game Rating

Appendix

Methodology

Genre List

Glossary

Companies Mentioned

ABI Global

Activision Blizzard

Aeonsparx

Airasia

Apple

AppLovin Corp

Asiasoft (CIB Net)

Asus

Azur Interactive Games

BabyBus Group

CIMB

Common Extract

Cubinet

Double Eleven KL

Electronic Arts (EA)

Embracer Group

Epic Games

Esports Integrated (ESI)

Garena

Geek Fam

Google

HomeBois

Hoyoverse

Huawei

IAH Games

Kaigan Games

Konami

Kurechii Games

LCGDI

Lemon Sky Studios

Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC)

Malaysian Ministry of Education (KPM)

Malaysian Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS)

Mastercard

Maybank

Metronomik

miHoYo

MIMOS Technology Solutions

MiniClip

Ministry of Communicationsand Multimedia Malaysia (K-KOMM)

Moonton

NX3 Games

OPPO

Outfit7

Passion Republic

Playrix

Realme

Riot Games

Roblox Corporation

RSG

SayGames

Smilegate

Spacepup

Streamline Games

Supercell

Supersonic Studios

Take-Two Interactive

Team Haq Esports Club

Tencent

TikTok

TODAK

Ubisoft

Valve (Steam)

VISA

Virtuos KL

Wargaming

Xiaomi

Xsolla

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/boobkj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment