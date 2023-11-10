Blackwater Founder Erik Prince Launches New Podcast, Off Leash

CODY, Wyo., Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erik Prince, military Veteran and founder of private military contractor Blackwater, announced today that he has launched a new podcast called Off Leash with Erik Prince. With years of experience as a Naval Officer and as a businessman with operations in diverse theaters across the globe, Prince brings a unique perspective to ongoing international crises and what’s at stake for the national security interests of the United States. Prince is also the founder of the UP Phone by Unplugged, a new phone that protects the user’s privacy and data using its native operating system and secure messaging capability while remaining totally independent of the iOS and Google universe.



“I am pleased to announce the launch of my podcast, Off Leash,” said Erik Prince. “We are going to probe the major issues of the day and expose the incompetence and corruption of many elite policymakers who never seem to learn or suffer the consequences of their failed policies. We will go way past the headlines and vapid cable news chatter. Most importantly, we will be unrestrained, unrestricted, un-cancelable, and totally ‘off leash.’”



In addition to providing his own insights, Erik Prince will interview a collection of fascinating people he’s gotten to know over the course of his career, including veterans, diplomats, intelligence officers, statesman, elected officials, and historians.



Prince will be joined on Off Leash by his co-host, Mark Serrano, the founder of ProActive Strategies and longtime political and policy strategist, who served as a senior advisor to the Trump Campaign in various roles from 2015 to 2020.



“Erik Prince has insights, stories, and exceptional analysis to offer audiences that crave the substance they can’t get from most of today’s media outlets and shows,” said Mark Serrano. “We promise an experience on Off Leash you won’t find anywhere else.”



Off Leash with Erik Prince is now available on Rumble, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major podcast platforms.



