Global Construction Boom Fuels Demand in the Potassium Silicate Market

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Potassium Silicate Market Analysis: Demand & Supply, End-User Demand, Distribution Channel, Regional Demand, 2015-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Potassium Silicate is witnessing significant growth, primarily driven by the construction industry's burgeoning demand for high-quality concrete. The detailed report covers a span from 2015 to 2035, including historical data and future forecasts, emphasizing the market's steady growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2% from 2021 to 2035.



Construction Industry Dominance: With a commanding 48% usage rate in 2021, the construction sector's reliance on potassium silicate is projected to continue.

Asia Pacific Leading Consumption: Over 50% market share in 2021 with expectations of further growth driven by fertilizer and industrial applications.

Sector-Wide Applications: In addition to construction, the welding, detergents, and molecular sieves sectors are significant market contributors.

Asia Pacific: The frontrunner in potassium silicate consumption with a strong forecasted demand linked to industrial and agricultural development.

North America and Europe: These regions follow APAC closely, with a stable and consistent market presence.

End-User Analysis: Deep dive into the consumption patterns across various industries.

Distribution Channel Dynamics: Insight into direct and indirect sales impact on the market.

Regional Demand Distribution: A detailed look at how different regions contribute to market dynamics.

Sealant and Strength Properties: Potassium silicate's unique properties that enhance concrete quality are underlined as a key market driver.

Innovation in Applications: Emerging uses in various industrial sectors present new opportunities for market expansion.

The study serves as a critical instrument for key stakeholders, policy makers, and market researchers, providing actionable insights that can shape industry strategies and economic forecasts.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/34qvdy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.