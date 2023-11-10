Global Plastic Recycling Market Analysis 2015-2030, with Profiles of Key Players Masotina I.blu - Gruppo iren, Montello and More

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Plastic Recycling Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Location, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End Use, Type, Regional Demand, Sales Channel, Company Share, Industry Market Size, Manufacturing Process, 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report presents an in-depth analysis of the global plastic recycling market. It details various aspects of the market, including plant capacity, production efficiency, demand and supply dynamics, end-use sectors, recycling types, and regional demand patterns.

Key Highlights and Strategic Insights

Market Dynamics: The report addresses the operating environment of the plastic recycling industry, with a focus on key players like Masotina S.p.A, I.blu - Gruppo iren, and Montello S.p.A., and covers significant developments such as partnerships, plant operations, and acquisition moves by companies like PureCycle Technologies and TotalEnergies.

Growth Forecast: With a base year of 2022, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.57% from 2023 to 2030, potentially reaching a volume of 84.3 million tonnes by 2030.

Regional Analysis: The Asia Pacific region is noted as the largest contributor to plastic recycling activities, holding about half of the market share in 2022, with expectations to continue leading the market.

Segmentation: The plastic recycling market is segmented by type, with Polyethylene (PE) leading the market, and by end-use, with packaging as the dominant sector.

Recycling Methods: It discusses the various recycling methods in use, such as landfill, thermal, mechanical, and chemical processes.

Market Challenges: The report acknowledges the issues and challenges in the market while proposing strategic insights for the way forward.

Study Objectives

Supply-Demand Analysis: To analyze the production and demand of plastic recycling globally and forecast market size.

Market Segmentation: To categorize and predict the global plastic recycling market based on end-use and geography.

Industry Trends: To examine industry developments and competitive strategies within the global plastic recycling market.

Report Scope and Coverage

Market Size and Segment Analysis: Provides market size information and detailed segment analysis by end-use and sales channels.

Company Analysis: Includes market share analysis of key players in the industry.

Regional Scope: Covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Key Topics Covered:

Industry Market Size

Capacity By Company

Capacity By Location

Plant Operating Efficiency [Quarterly Update]

Production By Company [Quarterly Update]

Demand by Type

Demand by End- Use [Quarterly Update]

Demand by Region

Demand by Sales Channel (Direct and Indirect)

Demand-Supply Gap

Company Share

Manufacturing Process

Pricing Analysis & Forecast

This report targets stakeholders in the global plastic recycling market, including industry participants, manufacturers, environmental agencies, policy-makers, and investors looking to understand the market's trajectory and opportunities for investment.



