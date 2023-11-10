Zepbound™ New Injectable Weight Loss Medication Coming to St. Louis

St Louis, MO, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Food and Drug Administration has granted approval for Zepbound™, an innovative weight loss medication developed by Eli Lilly. In clinical trials, this groundbreaking drug demonstrated the potential to help individuals shed up to 52 pounds within a 16-month timeframe. The active ingredient in Zepbound is tirzepatide, which is the same active ingredient in Mounjaro™, a drug made by the same pharmaceutical company. While Mounjaro is approved to treat Type 2 diabetes, Zepbound is the first tirzepatide medication approved specifically for weight loss.

Dr. Jay Michael Snow, board-certified bariatric surgeon and founder of St. Louis Bariatrics, welcomes the news of the FDA approval. He says, “the new class of injectable weight loss and diabetes medications, such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro, have revolutionized health and weight loss for patients in St. Louis. We look forward to expanding our medical weight loss options.”

Highlights of Zepbound:

Approved for adults with obesity, as well as those who are overweight with at least one weight-related condition.

It is estimated that Zepbound will be available to patients in St. Louis by the end of 2023

Expected pricing for Zepbound will be approximately 20% lower than that of Ozempic and Eli Lilly plans to introduce savings programs

In clinical trials, patients lost an average of 22.5% of their body weight

Zepbound falls into a category of medications called GLP-1 agonists, which simulate a hormone that aids in curbing food intake and appetite. What sets Zepbound apart is its ability to mimic a second hormone called GIP, which not only reduces appetite but also has the potential to enhance the body's metabolism of sugar and fat.

Similar to other GLP-1 medications, the potential side effects of Zepbound include gastrointestinal issues. However, many patients find that these side effects are mild and well worth the positive effects of the prescribed medications.

At St. Louis Bariatrics, Dr. Snow says that Zepbound can have a significant impact on the health and well-being of people in St. Louis. “Up 70% of Americans struggle with obesity or excess weight,” he says, “and this new medication can allow people to take control of their health and find a weight loss solution that works for them.”

About St. Louis Bariatrics

St. Louis Bariatrics was founded by Dr. Jay Michael Snow to provide effective weight loss solutions in a compassionate and caring environment. Dr. Snow is an experienced and well-regarded bariatric surgeon and is known for his surgical skill and warm bedside manner. St. Louis Bariatrics provides a range of procedures, including Gastric Bypass, Gastric Sleeve, Gastric Balloon, Gastric Band, and Revision Surgery, as well as prescription weight loss medication and ongoing patient support and resources. Dr. Snow and the team at St. Louis Bariatrics are dedicated to helping patients achieve greater health, happiness, and well-being.