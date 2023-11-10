Electrify Expo Announces 2024 Schedule with Three New Stops, Continues its Reign as the #1 EV Festival in North America

Electrify Expo adds three new cities to its US tour including Orlando, Fla., Phoenix and Denver to keep up with EV demand



In addition to new markets, Electrify Expo will return to Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Seattle, New York and Austin, Texas

Industry Day is back in Long Beach, Calif., and Austin, Texas bringing together the brightest minds in the industry

Attendees should expect tons of new automakers to join the 2024 tour

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo, North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, is gearing up for the 2024 season with an eight city tour beginning in March and will run through November. Electrify Expo will kick off the tour at a new location in Orlando, Fla. and make its way around the country to Phoenix, Long Beach, Calif., Denver, San Francisco, Seattle, New York and concluding in Austin, Texas, showcasing over 1 million square feet of exhibition and demo space from the world’s leading electric automakers and e-mobility brands to show off their latest products.

Going on its fourth year, Electrify Expo has established itself as the premier EV event for brands looking to reach consumers at all stages on their path to electrification from electric cars and trucks, to e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-watercraft and more. The entire festival is designed around providing consumers with a unique hands-on experience with the products that are going to change the world as we transition to an electric future.

“Experiencing EV products in an environment like Electrify Expo is a game changer,” said BJ Birtwell, founder and CEO of Electrify Expo. “The whole point of our festival is to bring people together to experience EVs, whether it’s for the first time or if they’re ready to make that purchase. Interest, excitement and demand for EVs will only continue to grow and we’re looking forward to expanding into new markets in 2024 while changing the landscape of how consumers engage with e-mobility brands.”

The exhibitor roster will include the industry’s biggest automotive brands such as domestic and international automakers, micromobility brands and early-stage companies. Attendees can also anticipate many new automakers and micromobility brands that will join us for the 2024 tour that they were not able to experience before. The event is a fun for all ages festival and includes an enormous kids zone filled with the latest in electric mobility.

In addition to the public festival, Electrify Expo will host two ‘Industry Days’ featuring product reveals, breaking news announcements, compelling panels and fireside chats featuring the brightest minds in the EV industry. Electrify Expo Industry Day allows attendees to network with key industry stakeholders, government officials and influential media members that are working together to carve the path for this electric transportation revolution. Press tours for automotive and micromobility manufacturers will follow the main stage programming. More information on the press tours and a call for speakers for 2024 will be announced soon.

The 2024 Electrify Expo schedule is as follows: (subject to change)

March 16-17: Orlando, Fla. - *NEW location for 2024*

May 4-5: Phoenix - *NEW location for 2024*

May 31-June 2: Long Beach, Calif.

July 13-14: Denver - *NEW location for 2024*

August 24-25: San Francisco

September 14-15: Seattle

October 12-13: New York

November 8-10: Austin, Texas

Companies interested in exhibiting or participating in the Industry Day press tour can visit https://www.electrifyexpo.com/exhibits-press.

For more information and to purchase tickets to Electrify Expo visit www.electrifyexpo.com. Media interested in attending may request credentials by emailing ee@skyya.com.

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle (EV) festival showcasing the latest technology and products in electrification including startup and legacy EVs, electric motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, boats, surfboards and more. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles - first hand experience with the product - with meaningful demonstrations and test rides. Top brands from around the world exhibit and attend Electrify Expo’s events to meet consumers at all stages on their path to electrification. 2023 events will take place in Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Washington DC, New York, Seattle, Miami, and Austin, Texas. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

