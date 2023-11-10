Lee Enterprises to present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: LEE) today announced its Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Mowbray, and Chief Financial Officer, Tim Millage, will hold a group presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti November Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on November 15-16, 2023.



The group presentation will begin at 12:15 ET on November 15, 2023, and can be accessed live here. Lee Enterprises will also host virtual one-on-one with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, November 15-16, 2023. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client.

About Lee Enterprises, Inc.

Lee Enterprises is a digital-first subscription platform providing local markets with valuable, high quality, intensely local news, information, advertising and marketing services with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and nearly 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 75 markets in 26 states. Year to date, Lee's newspapers have an average daily circulation of 1.0 million, and our legacy websites, including acquisitions, reach more than 33 million digital unique visitors. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net.

