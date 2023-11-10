News | Sycoretec CAS Co., Ltd. Wins a Gold Medal at iENA 2023

Beijing, China, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 30, Sycoretec CAS Co., Ltd. won a gold medal at the 48th International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva.



On June 4, Sycoretec CAS Co., Ltd. won the ISPO Textrends “Best Product” award in the category “Fibers & Insulations” at OutDoor by ISPO.

On September 18, Sycoretec CAS Co., Ltd. won second place in the 7th China (Shenzhen) Innovation & Entrepreneurship International Competition - London, U.K. Division.

On October 30, Sycoretec CAS Co., Ltd. won a gold medal at iENA 2023.

Top 3 international invention exhibitions: International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva, iENA, and Invention & New Product Exposition (INPEX). Sycoretec CAS Co., Ltd. has received the top awards of the first two invention exhibitions - gold medal.

Over the past year, under the leadership of President Ms. Duan Yujing, Sycoretec CAS Co., Ltd. has pressed ahead for research and development, exhibitions, award-winning, and cooperation. At iENA 2023, Ms. Duan, President of Sycoretec CAS Co., Ltd., and CTO Mao Sining participated in the exhibition with the company’s latest R&D product, the third-generation SYCORE-TEX technology Topological Softgel. Chen Linhao, Minister-Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Germany, and leaders from the China Association of Inventions visited the booth of Sycoretec CAS Co., Ltd. and provided guidance. Authoritative media, such as CCTV, the Xinhua News Agency, and the People’s Daily, also interviewed Ms. Duan on the spot.

Themed “Ideas·Inventions·New Products”, iENA 2023 attracted more than 500 inventions from over 30 countries and regions. With various excellent performances of its latest product Topological Softgel, Sycoretec CAS Co., Ltd. received unanimous praise from the expert jury, stood out from innovative products of many countries worldwide, and won the gold medal of iENA 2023.



Awarded Product: Topological Softgel, also known as “modified polymer aerogel complex”, is designed to form ultra-thin fabric based on the modification of the multi-component polymer material into a three-dimensional multi-level porous topology network framework, supported by advanced textile manufacturing technology. This material has temperature regulation and shape memory functions of aerospace materials, showcasing excellent super flexibility, lightweight drapability, ultra-low thermal conductivity, and excellent wind resistance and warmth preservation. It can be cleaned repeatedly, is easy to sew, and can be combined with a variety of fabrics.

Besides the above-mentioned excellent features, Topological Softgel also performs well in saving energy and reducing costs. In response to the increasingly severe global energy crisis, it can not only replace widely used traditional thermal insulation materials but also attach to the lining of old spring and autumn clothes for renovation. Various series of Topological Softgel make “Spring Clothes Keep People Warm in Winter” possible while almost completely retaining the original lightness and sense of fashion. This mode can not only save cost but also truly put the minimalist lifestyle of “One Clothing for Three Seasons” into effect. In the meantime, the super-thin and super-elasticity features of Topological Softgel can help outdoor workers successfully complete demanding work challenges in a tough work environment.

Outstanding Topological Softgel materials can also be applied in aerospace, cold chain logistics, medical materials, outdoor sports, environmental protection, building energy efficiency, and special fields.

Ms. Duan, President of Sycoretec CAS Co., Ltd., said in an interview with the media after the company won the award, “I am very proud that my motherland, China, can be invited to be one of the guests of honor of iENA 2023. Thank you all very much for your attention to Chinese inventions! Our company (Sycoretec CAS Co., Ltd.) will carry on the development concept of technology-based innovation, continue to enhance R&D strength and technological innovation, upgrade the third-generation SYCORE-TEX technology Topological Softgel, and bring more vitality and revolution to Chinese light, thin, warm and thermal control materials. Let science and technology lead the industry and the industry make the world warmer!”

Thin and Light, AI Temp Best！

Light and Thin, Spring Clothes in Winter!

Cool and Cold Resistance, Make the World Warmer!

About iENA

iENA is a joint exhibition of inventions co-organized by the International Federation of Inventors’ Associations (IFIA), German Patent and Trade Mark Office (DPMA), German Inventors’ Association, and other official organizations, which is the oldest and most influential of its kind in the world. Due to its strict, professional selection and large scale, iENA enjoys a high reputation worldwide.

Company:Sycoretec CAS Co.,Ltd.

Contact Person:Mr. Mao

Email:info@sycoretec.com

Website:http://sycoretec.com

Telephone:+86 18918666416

City:Beijing, China





Disclaimer:

The provided information is based on publicly available content and should not be considered an official statement or endorsement by any organization or individual mentioned. It is advisable to independently verify information and contact the relevant sources for specific inquiries or advice.