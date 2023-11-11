KENVUE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kenvue Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Kenvue Inc. (“Kenvue” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KVUE) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Kenvue securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Kenvue’s initial public offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”). Investors have until December 8, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kenvue faces potential headwinds as a result of confirmed concerns about the efficacy of phenylephrine, which it knew or should have known; (2) Kenvue did not discuss risks relating to the efficacy of phenylephrine (or "PE") in its IPO, the utility of which had been questioned since at least 2007; (3) while the Company disclosed risks relating to litigation, it did not disclose specific risk relating to potential litigation arising from adverse findings on the efficacy of phenylephrine; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

