SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) (“Montauk”) on behalf of the company’s investors.

On November 9, 2023, after the close of trading, Montauk reported disappointing quarterly financial and operational that missed analysts’ earnings per share (“EPS”) estimates. Following this news, shares of the company’s common stock fell $3.77 per share, or over 36% in value, to close at $6.47 per share on November 10, 2023.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the company’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in connection with recent corporate actions.

