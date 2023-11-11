SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) (“JELD-WEN”) on behalf of the company’s investors.



Since December 2021, shares of JELD-WEN’s common stock have declined in value from a trading price of over $26.00 per share to a current trading price of less than $15.00 per share, a cumulative decline of over 42% in value.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the company’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in connection with recent corporate actions.

JELD-WEN stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email ( skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com ) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/jeld-wen/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

