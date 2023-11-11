Statement made by Helmets to Hardhats on Remembrance Day

OTTAWA, Nov. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 11th, we honour the brave men and women who have served or are serving our nation in the Canadian military. Today, we collectively pause to remember their sacrifices and pay tribute to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, defending the rights and freedoms that we, as Canadians, cherish.



One way to remember and recognize the dedicated service of Canadian Veterans is by providing them with meaningful civilian employment as they transition into a new chapter in their life. Many Veterans leave the service at a young age, with a long working career ahead of them. They have acquired elite skills, training and a work ethic that is unmatched. This year, as we remember the fallen, Helmets to Hardhats encourages you to continue to stand up for the Veterans looking for careers in your communities.

We will never forget the sacrifices the Canadian Armed Forces members and our Veterans have made for us. Therefore, we have made it our mission to offer our services to support them as they find well-paying second careers in the unionized construction industry. To minimize the stress of our clients and simultaneously reduce skill shortages across Canada, Helmets to Hardhats works with Canada's 14 international unions that represent 60+ different trades by referring Veterans to available opportunities.

Today and every day, we pay tribute to the Canadian service members, past and present, who have served in uniform to keep Canadians safe.

Lest we forget

Contact information:

Aidan Strickland, Director of Communications Helmets to Hardhats Canada

astrickland@helmetstohardhats.ca

