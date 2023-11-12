Jostens Unveils Louisiana State University’s 2023 Baseball National Championship Ring

Minneapolis, MN, Nov. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the nation’s leading provider of custom, hand-crafted championship jewelry, has designed the National Championship Ring for Louisiana State University’s baseball team. This sensational ring is being presented to the team today at a public event.

“Jostens is proud to be trusted once again by LSU to celebrate another remarkable championship season,” said Chris Poitras, General Manager and Senior Vice President of Jostens Professional & College Sports Division. “The LSU Baseball team capped off an incredibly exciting run through the College World Series in grand fashion to earn the highest achievement in college athletics, and Jostens is honored to create a stunning and unique championship ring that will serve as a lifelong symbol of that achievement.”

This sizable championship ring honors the Tigers’ triumphant season with captivating hand-set stones and vivid storytelling. It celebrates the program’s strength and impressive history.

Shimmering white stones flood the ring top, and the phrase “NATIONAL CHAMPIONS” shines proudly. LSU’s distinctive baseball logo takes center stage, and is filled in with a sparkling, deep purple that is making its championship ring debut. Seven gold-colored stones line the top side of the ring, and seven purple stones accent the bottom side of the ring — these stones honor the team’s seven national championship wins and the university’s official colors.

The left side of the ring displays the recipient’s name and the 2023 Men’s College World Series logo. Each player has their designated jersey number included below this logo, for an extra touch of personalization.

On the right side of the ring, the NCAA trophy sits in the middle of Omaha’s iconic Charles Schwab Field — the consistent location of the Men’s College World Series. A singular purple stone shines at the top of the trophy, symbolizing the team’s 2023 championship win. The year “2023” is set in brilliant white stones, and the Tigers’ season record — “54-17” — is hidden in plain sight on top of the stadium.

The team’s motto — “ONE PITCH AT A TIME” — is imprinted on the inside of the ring, completing this incredible design.

A small fan collection will be made available to the public. Shop here: https://lsubaseball.itemorder.com

