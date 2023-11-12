MEDIA ADVISORY: TODAY: 'Ceasefire NOW!' actions planned in 50 locations across Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 50 towns and cities across Canada and Quebec will hold ‘Ceasefire NOW!’ protests on Sunday, November 12, part of a pan-Canadian day of action that is making these demands of the federal government:



Call for an immediate ceasefire in Israel-Palestine

Call for an end to the blockade of Gaza and for the restoration of humanitarian aid and access to the basic necessities of life

The day of action is called by the Ceasefire NOW campaign , an ad-hoc coalition of almost 300 humanitarian, faith, labour, and civil society organizations from across the country.

See the full list of actions here .

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Time: All day

Location: In these 50+ locations