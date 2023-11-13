Infertility Treatment Devices Market to hit USD 695 million by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Infertility Treatment Devices Market size is expected to be worth USD 695 million by 2032 driven by the escalating occurrence of infertility among couples worldwide. Changing lifestyles, environmental factors, and delayed pregnancies due to professional commitments have led to a rise in fertility challenges. Consequently, there is an increasing demand for advanced infertility treatment devices that offer higher success rates and personalized treatment plans.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/6134

Additionally, the growing awareness and acceptance of assisted reproductive technologies have fueled the demand for these devices. As social stigmas surrounding infertility diminish and more individuals seek medical interventions, the industry is projected to expand steadily in the coming years.

Improved efficiency of sperm analyzer systems to favour device uptake

The sperm analyzer systems segment of infertility treatment devices market is expected to witness substantial expansion from 2023 to 2032. These advanced systems play a pivotal role in evaluating sperm quality and aiding in assisted reproductive procedures. With an increasing emphasis on personalized medicine, sperm analyzer systems offer detailed insights into sperm count, motility, morphology, and DNA integrity. These metrics are critical in tailoring fertility treatments to individual patients, thereby enhancing the chances of successful conception. The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms for the improved accuracy & efficiency of these systems will boost the product adoption.

Novel treatments by clinical research institutes to push market gains

The infertility treatment devices market share from clinical research institutes segment is anticipated to grow significantly through 2032 as these institutes support the development and validation of novel infertility treatment methods and devices. Collaborations between medical device manufacturers and research institutes are fostering innovations and driving the introduction of cutting-edge technologies. Clinical research institutes also help in the generation of clinical data that substantiates the efficacy and safety of the devices. The collaboration between industry and academia that is pivotal in expediting the regulatory approval process and ensuring that patients have access to state-of-the-art infertility treatment options.

Presence of leading manufacturers in Europe to support industry expansion

Europe infertility treatment devices market size is predicted to grow significantly through 2032 owing to factors such as increasing awareness about fertility treatments, rising disposable incomes, and advancements in healthcare infrastructure. Countries within the region have well-established regulatory frameworks that ensure patient safety and encourage the adoption of innovative medical technologies. Additionally, a proactive approach towards fertility preservation and reproductive health has spurred investments in the infertility treatment sector. The presence of leading medical device manufacturers, research institutes, and healthcare facilities has created a conducive environment for market development in Europe and will remain the same in the coming years.

Request for Report Customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/6134

The major leaders in the global infertility treatment devices market are Vitrolife AB, Hamilton Thorne, Inc, Cook Medical Inc, Dxnow (ZyMōt Fertility, Inc.), Eppendorf AG, LabIVF Asia Pte Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Rocket Medical Plcs, Merck KGaA, CooperSurgical, Inc, Art Biotech Pvt. Ltd, and IVFtech ApS, among others. As the industry continues to evolve, collaborations between stakeholders and the integration of cutting-edge technologies are set to further shape the landscape of infertility treatment devices.

For instance, in August 2021, Merck introduced the innovative Pergoveris® Pen to aid fertility treatment in the Indian market. Pergoveris® Pen marks a pioneering blend of recombinant Follicle Stimulating Hormone and recombinant Luteinizing Hormone within a convenient, pre-filled applicator, designed exclusively for administration under the guidance of an IVF specialist, presenting a secure and user-friendly self-administration option for couples dealing with infertility challenges.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Infertility Treatment Devices Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing prevalence of infertility worldwide

3.2.1.2 High adoption of assisted reproductive technology (ART)

3.2.1.3 Technological advancements

3.2.1.4 Increasing funding for infertility R&D

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 High cost of procedure

3.2.2.2 Limited insurance coverage

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.3.1 By type

3.3.2 By end-use

3.4 COVID-19 impact analysis

3.5 Technology landscape

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.6.1 U.S.

3.6.2 Europe

3.7 Porter's analysis

3.8 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2022

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company matrix analysis, 2022

4.3 Competitive dashboard, 2022

4.4 Company market share analysis, 2022

4.5 Vendor matrix analysis, 2022

4.6 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.7 Competitive positioning matrix

4.8 Strategic outlook matrix

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.