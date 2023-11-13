Intelligent Scopes Corp, Subsidiary of Claritas HealthTech, to Lead Global Delivery of CystoSmart™, an AI-Assisted Diagnostic Software for Bladder Cancer Detection in Endoscopic Images

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas HealthTech (Claritas), announces that its subsidiary, Intelligent Scopes Corp (ISC), a USA headquartered company focusing on research, development, and delivery of AI-assisted diagnostic solutions for endoscopy in urology and gastroenterology, will lead the worldwide delivery and deployment of CystoSmart™, an AI diagnostic tool for bladder cancer detection.



Claritas, a leader in image enhancement and AI diagnostic solutions has developed pioneering technology for real-time precision detection of conditions in endoscopic and cystoscopic images.

CystoSmart™, is an image enhancement and AI diagnostic tool for bladder cancer detection developed by Claritas through a research collaboration agreement with Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) Singapore, with support from Singapore’s National Healthcare Group (NHG)’s Centre for Medical Technologies and Innovations (CMTi).

Bladder cancer is the 10th most common cancer in the world, and the 6th most common in men. Diagnostics using cystoscopes for examination of the bladder is challenging, and time and resource intensive. CystoSmart™, an innovative solution with superior detection rates is currently under FDA review for clearance.

Dr Laszlo Neumann, CTO of Claritas commented, “We are excited to be working with the clinical team from Singapore in developing CystoSmart™. Our joint objective has been to develop a precision AI tool that can be used as an aid by clinicians to significantly improve patient care.”

Dr. Siying Yeow, clinical principal investigator for CystoSmart™ and consultant urologist at KTPH commented, “We are very pleased to see the progress we have made with Claritas in developing CystoSmart™. Our aim has been to develop an AI diagnostic tool that enhances the accuracy of detection of bladder cancers. CystoSmart™ will be beneficial in enabling appropriate treatment for newly diagnosed cancers, the accurate recognition of tumor recurrences, and complete tumor resection during surgery.”

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Devika Dutt

d.d@claritasco.com

About Claritas HealthTech Limited

Claritas conducts research and development in the fields of image enhancement, machine vision and artificial intelligence (“AI”) with a focus on medical image processing and AI-assisted interpretation and diagnostics. Claritas aims to transform the diagnostics industry with powerful and effective software products created using image enhancement and AI technology, to enable and assist doctors in medical diagnostics. Claritas AI-assisted diagnostic tools are fully compliant with HIPAA, PDPA and GDPR requirements. For more information, please visit www.claritashealthtech.com.

About Intelligent Scopes Corp

Intelligent Scopes Corp provides state-of-the-art image processing and enhancement software medical devices and AI diagnostic tools for the fields of urology and gastroenterology. The company focuses on the strategic R&D of image processing, image enhancement, AI diagnostic tools, and robotic guidance systems for endoscopy procedures to improve detection rates, reduce unnecessary biopsies and enhance patient outcomes. For more information, please visit: www.intelligentscopes.com.

Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH)

Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) is a public hospital and belongs to a network of medical institutions and health facilities under the National Healthcare Group (NHG) in Singapore. Present since 2010, it is a 795-bed general and acute care hospital and serves more than 550,000 people living in the northern sector of Singapore. For more information, please visit: https://www.ktph.com.sg/.