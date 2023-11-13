Algae-based Food Additive Market to Rise US$ 349.1 Million by 2033 Amid High Demand for Sustainable and Eco-friendly Food | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the recent research report by Future Market Insights (FMI), sales of algae-based food additives market are estimated to reach a value of US$ 349.1 million by 2033, surging at an 8.3% CAGR through the forecast period 2023 to 2033. The algae-based food additive market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 157.3 million by 2023.



In the ever-evolving landscape of the food industry, a notable trend on the horizon is the swift surge in demand for algae-based food additives, which is projected to persist over the next ten years. This burgeoning interest is propelled by an escalating consumer inclination toward natural, sustainable, and nutrient-rich food products.

They serve as an excellent source of dietary fiber and antioxidants. The rising awareness among consumers about several health benefits associated with algae-derived additives is a significant driver of this trend. The need for sustainable and eco-friendly food solutions amid growing environmental concerns is bolstering the adoption of algae-based additives. Food manufacturers and processors are increasingly turning to algae as a viable alternative to conventional additives, thereby propelling the demand for these natural ingredients.

Key Takeaways from the Algae-based Food Additive Market Study-

The algae-based food additive industry in the United States is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% in the estimated period.

in the estimated period. China's strategic edge in the global algae-based food additive industry has resulted in the country expanding at a 7.6% CAGR through 2033.

CAGR through 2033. Germany’s increasing emphasis on well-being is expected to help the algae-based food additive market record a CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period.

in the forecast period. Based on product type, the carrageenan segment is expected to hold a market share of 48.6% by 2023.

by 2023. Based on the source, the red algae segment is expected to hold a market share of 45% by 2023.



“Even though the market for food additives made from algae is niche, there is room for growth in the years to come. This is due to customers' growing desire for natural, healthful, and sustainably derived food products. Food companies are looking for sustainable solutions to reduce their environmental effect, and algae-based food additives can be the answer.” -says Nandini Roy Choudhury Client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Competitive Landscape

The algae-based food additive market is characterized by the presence of several key players, each striving to gain a higher market share. These companies often engage in several strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, product innovations, and expansions, to strengthen their position in the market. Companies are investing in research and development to generate unique formulations targeting specific needs.

A handful of the leading companies offering algae-based food additives include Corbi, Aliga Microalga, Triton Algae Innovation, Cargil, Gino Biotec, CP Kelco U.S. Inc., AEP Colloid, KIMI, Hispanagar S, Algama Foods, and Arizona Algae Products, LLC.

For instance,

The AlgaeProBANOS (APB) project, initiated by The SUBMARINER Network in 2023, aims to develop novel, high-value algae-based products for a variety of industries, including textiles, cosmetics, animal feed, human food, and more.



Key Companies Profiled

Corbi

Aliga Microalga

Triton Algae Innovation

Cargil

Gino Biotec

CP Kelco USA. Inc.

AEP Colloid

KIMI

Hispanagar S

Algama Foods

Arizona Algae Products, LLC

Other Players

Algae-based Food Additive Market Outlook by Category

By Product Type:

Carrageenan

Alginate

Agar

Spirulina

Others



By Source:

Red Algae

Brown Algae

Green Algae



By Functionality:

Thickening

Gelling

Stabilizing

Emulsifying

Enhancing Texture



By Application:

Frozen Desserts & Dairy Products

Confectionery & Bakery

Convenience Food & Snacks

Beverages

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East & Africa

