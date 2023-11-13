Agriculture Robots Market to Cross USD 80 billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agriculture Robots Market is projected to surpass USD 80 billion by 2032, according to the latest report by Global Market Insights Inc.

As per the report, the increasing demand for enhanced yield and sustainable farming practices will accelerate business growth over 2023–2032. Farmers and agricultural enterprises are embracing robotic solutions to optimize crop production while reducing environmental impact. These technologies enable precision agriculture, efficient resource utilization, and eco-friendly farming, making them essential for addressing the global demand for higher yields and sustainable food production, ultimately driving the market's growth.

Dairy farming application segment could contribute decently to the agriculture robots market size throughout 2023–2032, driven by the need for increased efficiency, productivity, and labor optimization in the dairy farming industry. Dairy farmers are turning to robotic solutions for tasks like milking, feeding, and cleaning to reduce manual labor and ensure consistent and precise operations. These robots not only improve milk quality and animal welfare but also provide data and analytics for better farm management. As labor shortages and the desire for sustainable farming practices grow, the adoption of agriculture robots in dairy farming continues to rise.

Milking robot segment could capture a substantial agriculture robots market share by 2032. Milking robots are experiencing a surge in demand due to their ability to revolutionize dairy farming. These autonomous machines offer around-the-clock milking, reduce labor costs, and improve the welfare of dairy cows. Farmers appreciate their efficiency, data-driven insights, and the ability to optimize milk production. Furthermore, milking robots enhance animal comfort and overall herd health. As the agriculture industry increasingly prioritizes automation, sustainability, and productivity, the demand for milking robots will continue to rise.

Europe agriculture robots market will register significant expansion from 2023 to 2032. The region's strong focus on sustainable farming practices and stringent environmental regulations has prompted increased adoption of robotic solutions. Automation technology helps address labor shortages and improve efficiency in agriculture. Furthermore, European governments and organizations provide support and incentives for the development and implementation of agricultural robots, fostering innovation and growth in the industry. These factors contribute to the industry's success in Europe.

Key players in the agriculture robots market include AGCO Corporation, Precision Hawk, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Agrobot, Agribotix.com, IBM, Autonomous Solutions Inc., Deere & Company, Autonomous Tractor Corporation, Blue River Technology, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Clearpath Robotics Inc., DeLaval, Harvest Automation, Naio Technologies, Lely, and Trimble Inc., among others.

Companies operating in this space are investing in research and development to innovate and offer more advanced robotic solutions that cater to the evolving needs of farmers. Additionally, strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions enable companies to extend their product portfolios and market reach. These efforts collectively contribute to the growth and increase the market share of these players in this industry. For instance, in 2023, DeLaval unveiled OptiWagon, a novel feed distribution robot, as a part of its comprehensive feeding system. This integrated feeding solution covers every aspect, including weighing, cutting, blending, and transporting feed to the feeding area.

