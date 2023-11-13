Cooled IR Camera Market Projected to Gain $736.4 Million By 2026, Growing at a 13.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware , Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cooled IR Camera Market By Technology and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026". According to the report, the global cooled IR camera market is anticipated to gain $736.4 million by 2026, having witnessed a value of $242.7 million in 2018, exhibiting a remarkable CAGR of 13.5% from 2019 to 2026.

The report offers a detailed analysis of current trends, key investment pockets, top segments, regional analysis, and competitive scenarios. The report helps to provide information for new competitors, leading market players, investors, and stakeholders in devising and taking steps to bolster their competitive edge.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019-2026 Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 $242.7 Million Market Size in 2026 $736.4 Million CAGR 13.5% No. of Pages in Report 122 Segments Covered Technology, End Use, and Country Drivers An increase in the use of cooled IR cameras for security and inspection A surge in cooled IR camera adoption for quality control and surveillance Opportunities The rise in the usage of cooled infrared cameras in commercial applications Increase in the usage of cooled infrared cameras for SWIR Restraints The high initial acquisition and maintenance costs

The global cooled IR camera market is grouped into various segments based on technology, end use, and country. It is offered in both graphical and tabular form, permitting an individual or a business to benefit perception into the highly profitable and rapidly growing segments.

By technology, the indium antimonide segment held the major market share in 2018, contributing to around three-fifths of the global cooled IR camera industry revenue, and is expected to retain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the mercury cadmium telluride (MCT) segment would display the fastest CAGR of 15.1% from 2019 to 2026.

By end use, the defense & military segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. holding more than one-fourth of the global cooled IR camera market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The commercial surveillance segment, however, would portray the fastest CAGR of 16.8% from 2019 to 2026.

By country, the global cooled IR camera market is being evaluated in the United States and the rest of the world. The United States (U.S.) held the largest market share in 2018, garnering one-third of the market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status over the projection period. The same country would also exhibit the highest CAGR of 12.6% from 2019 to 2026.

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the top players in the global cooled IR camera market, they are as mentioned: Leonardo DRS, Global Sensor Technology Co., ltd., Xenics, AIM Infrarot-Module GmbH, Lynred, FLIR System Inc., L3 Technologies, SemiConductor Devices, Boston Electronics Corporation, and Hamamatsu Photonics. These leading players have adopted several strategies such as partnerships, new technological advances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to maintain their foothold in the market.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global cooled IR camera market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the cooled IR camera market.

The cooled IR camera market growth is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.



Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

