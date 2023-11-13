Volumetric Video Market is Set for Exponential Growth, projected to Reach US$ 35.7 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for volumetric video was valued at US$ 2.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to US$ 2.7 billion by 2023. The market is projected to grow at a rate of 29.3% from 2023 to 2033 and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 35.7 billion by 2033.



The increasing demand for a better viewing experience for sporting events such as cricket and football is driving the market's growth. Furthermore, the entertainment industry's need for 3D or 360-degree content is divined to contribute to the market's growth during the forecast period.

Volumetric videos have gained significant traction in recent years, particularly in sports, media, and entertainment applications. Leading technology companies have invested in volumetric VR studios to elevate the viewer experience. The market growth is mainly driven by the increasing demand for an immersive viewing experience that can be achieved through volumetric VR studios. Key market players are actively engaged in innovating and developing products that cater to the specific requirements of the audience using volumetric video technology, thereby driving the growth of the market.

The growing demand for teleconferencing technology with augmented realism presents a promising opportunity for market growth during the forecast period. Teleconferencing is a communication system that enables users to make video calls with a lifelike 3D experience. Several companies have begun adopting this technology to provide a more realistic touch for users' video calls, allowing them to feel closer to their loved ones. The technology is set to advance rapidly in the coming years, creating significant prospects for market growth.

The acquisition of a volumetric capture solution requires a significant initial capital investment. Additionally, video length and footage quality are contributing factors that add to the cost of video production. Moreover, high-quality volumetric videos are captured in professional studios, which entail cameras strategically positioned at various angles around the subject to capture the performance from every possible perspective. The shots captured are then converted into holograms, further increasing the production cost. These factors have resulted in the market being restrained and limited in growth.

Throughout the projection period, there is potential for market growth due to the growing demand for teleconferencing's latent potential. Due to the increasing desire for a better viewing experience, the worldwide volumetric video market is predicted to be inundated with 3D and 360-degree material from the entertainment sector.

"The demand for immersive experiences in entertainment, education, and healthcare drives market growth. Standardization in content creation is needed for the growth of the volumetric video market, which may benefit market players in the coming years." – opines Sudip Saha, managing director and MD at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Volumetric Video Market

The United Kingdom is leading the volumetric video industry with a 31.0% global market share in 2033.

is leading the volumetric video industry with a global market share in 2033. In 2033, Japan's volumetric video industry tracks the United Kingdom, holding a 30.7% global market share.

global market share. China emerged as a prominent player in the global volumetric video industry, capturing a 30.4% global market share in 2033.

global market share in 2033. In 2033, South Korea possesses a healthy 30.1% portion of the global volumetric video industry.

The United States volumetric video industry secures a market share of 29.5% in 2033.



Key Strategies

The leading players in the volumetric video industry are currently focusing on implementing various strategies such as adopting new applications, product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, alliances, and partnerships to improve their market position in the global market. The global volumetric video market is expected to grow significantly between 2023 and 2033. The market is predicted to experience steady growth in 2023, and with the increasing adoption of these strategies by key players, it is projected to continue to rise over the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Volumetric Video Market

Microsoft Corporation

4Dviews

Google LLC

Intel Corporation

8i Ltd.

Stereolabs Inc.

Unity Technologies

Facebook, Inc.

Light Field Lab, Inc.

Holografika Kft.

Recent Developments in the Volumetric Video Market

In October 2023, Verizon and Omaha Productions announced an exclusive 5G innovation partnership and launched a new AR experience platform. The platform has been built to bring an immersive football experience to fans at home.

Unity partnered with Microsoft in July 2023 to integrate volumetric video into its gaming engine. Additionally, in 2022, Unity MARS was launched as a platform for creating AR experiences with volumetric video.

Restraints:

Despite the promising growth, the Volumetric Video Market faces certain challenges, including technological complexities, high initial costs, and regulatory considerations. Navigating these hurdles requires a nuanced approach from industry stakeholders, fostering collaboration and innovation to overcome barriers hindering market expansion.

The key players in the global volumetric video market are focusing on implementing various strategies, such as developing new applications, introducing innovative products, engaging in mergers & acquisitions, and forming joint ventures, alliances, and partnerships to enhance their market position.

Market Segmentation

By Type:

Hardware

Software

Services



By Content Delivery:

Projectors

AR/VR HMDs

Smartphones

Volumetric Displays

By Application:

Sports, events, & entertainment

Medical

Education & training

Signage & advertisement

Others



By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

