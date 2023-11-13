Ethris and Heqet Therapeutics Announce Collaboration to Develop RNA-based Therapeutics for Heart Attack and Heart Failure

Collaboration will harness the potential of non coding RNAs (ncRNAs) in regenerating heart tissue

Ethris will contribute its proprietary SNaP LNP platform for precise ncRNA delivery while Heqet Therapeutics will lead preclinical and clinical development

Ethris to receive milestone and royalty payments, highlighting the commitment of both companies to advance the field of regenerative medicine



MUNICH, Germany and LONDON, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethris GmbH, a leading biotechnology company pioneering next-generation RNA therapeutics and vaccines, and Heqet Therapeutics, a biotechnology spin-out company from King’s College London active in the field of regenerative medicine, today announced a collaboration agreement to harness the potential of ncRNA for heart tissue regeneration following acute myocardial infarction (heart attack) and in heart failure. Under the terms of the agreement, Heqet Therapeutics will lead the development of the program, while Ethris will provide its proprietary Stabilized NanoParticle (SNaP) LNP platform to deliver ncRNA payloads to the heart tissue.

"Our RNA delivery platform was designed to deliver any type of RNA payload to a broad range of tissues," said Dr. Carsten Rudolph, CEO of Ethris. "The collaboration with Heqet represents an exciting opportunity for Ethris to apply our proprietary SNaP LNP platform to deliver ncRNAs for heart tissue regeneration, representing a new application of the technology that further underscores its breadth."

Professor Mauro Giacca, Founder of Heqet Therapeutics, added, "In experimental screenings for a precise delivery technology, Ethris’ SNaP LNP platform has demonstrated very promising properties in terms of efficiency and specificity. Partnering with Ethris marks an important step in our journey to reverse Ischemic heart disease, the leading cause of death worldwide, by stimulating the regeneration of the damaged cardiac muscle using ncRNA. By combining both company’s innovative approaches, we look forward to developing a novel therapeutic that has the potential to revolutionize heart tissue regeneration and transform the treatment of cardiac diseases."

Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, Ethris and Heqet will operate under a comprehensive commercial agreement, which encompasses various milestone and royalty payments. Ethris' SNaP LNP platform, a formulation and delivery vehicle, has been developed for exceptional thermostability to safeguard RNA cargo during transit to target cells, facilitate cellular membrane entry, and ensure precise release. This versatile platform has demonstrated its ability to deliver various forms of RNA through intramuscular injection for vaccination or inhalation for respiratory tract targeting. By harnessing Ethris' SNaP LNP platform for precise delivery, Heqet aims to test the efficacy of its ncRNA candidates to stimulate cardiac regeneration in patients with myocardial infarction and heart failure.

About Ethris

Ethris has paved a new path from genes to therapeutic proteins, using its proprietary RNA and lipidoid nanoparticle technology platform to discover, design and develop innovative therapies. With more than a decade as an mRNA pioneer, Ethris is a global leader in delivering stabilized mRNAs directly to the respiratory system via optimised formulation and nebulisation technologies. The company is rapidly advancing its mRNA pipeline of immuno-modulation, protein replacement therapies, and differentiated vaccines, with the ultimate goal of improving patients’ lives.

For more information, visit www.ethris.com

About Heqet Therapeutics

Heqet Therapeutics is a spin-out company from King’s College London founded in 2022, based on research in cardiac regeneration conducted by Prof. Mauro Giacca. The company is currently advancing its ncRNA-based formulations into preclinical development.

For more information, visit www.heqettherapeutics.com

