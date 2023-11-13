Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market Size To Worth USD 3.94 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 5.49%

New York, United States, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market Size To Grow from USD 2.10 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.94 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.49% during the forecast period.

A type of surface treatment known as hydrophobic coating repels water and other liquids. The Greek words "hydro" for water and "phobos" for aversion or dread are where the name "hydrophobic" originates. Hydrophobic coatings essentially cause water to bead up and roll off the surface rather than spread out and saturate it. Hydrophobic coatings are frequently used on car windscreens, windows, and mirrors to improve vision in wet situations. These coatings, which allow precipitation to quickly bead up and roll off, reduce the need for windscreen wipers. In industrial settings, hydrophobic coatings can act as anti-corrosion barriers to prevent water from coming into contact with metal surfaces and reduce the possibility of rust formation.

COVID 19 Impact

Global supply networks were disrupted by the outbreak, which had an effect on the availability of the raw materials and finished items required to produce hydrophobic coatings. Delays in production and distribution may have resulted from this. Many industries and building projects experienced delays or temporary halts as a result of lockdown procedures and restrictions, which reduced the market for hydrophobic coatings in these domains. Many firms were compelled to postpone their expansion and investment plans as a result of the pandemic's uncertainty, which had an impact on the market for hydrophobic coatings in new construction. The pandemic, on the other hand, increased the demand for certain hydrophobic coatings used in protective and medical equipment, such as face shields, hospital gowns, and personal protective equipment (PPE).

As a result of ongoing materials science research and development, more effective and durable hydrophobic coating formulas have been produced. These advancements have widened the range of applications for hydrophobic coatings and improved their overall functionality. The automotive industry has greatly propelled the market for hydrophobic coatings. Automotive windscreens, windows, and mirrors are coated with hydrophobic materials to enhance visibility in inclement weather and increase driver comfort. To shield them against moisture, corrosion, and stains, hydrophobic coatings are applied to a range of surfaces in the construction industry. The global expansion of infrastructure development projects has raised the need for these coatings.

Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact, By Property (Anti-Microbial, Anti-Icing/Wetting, Anti-Fouling, Anti-Corrosion, Self-Cleaning), By Application (Aerospace, Automotive, Construction, Medical, Optical), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

Property Insights

Antimicrobial coatings segment is dominating the market over the forecast period

On the basis of property, the global hydrophobic coatings market is segmented into Anti-Microbial, Anti-Icing/Wetting, Anti-Fouling, Anti-Corrosion, Self-Cleaning. Among these, antimicrobial coatings segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. In order to prevent bacteria, viruses, and fungus from multiplying and spreading across the surfaces they are applied to, antimicrobial coatings are designed to be coated. These coatings' combination of hydrophobic and antibacterial properties makes them particularly suitable for a range of applications, especially in industries where cleanliness and hygienic conditions are essential, such healthcare, food processing, and public facilities. Antimicrobial coatings have become more common in public areas where many people often touch surfaces, such as airports, public transit, schools, and offices.

Application Insights

Automotive industry segment holds the highest market share over the forecast period

Based on the application, the global hydrophobic coatings market is segmented into Aerospace, Automotive, Construction, Medical, Optical. Among these, the automotive industry segment holds the highest market share over the forecast period. Hydrophobic coatings are frequently used on car windscreens, windows, and mirrors to improve vision in wet situations. These coatings cause raindrops to bead up and flow off the surface, reducing the need for windscreen wipers and enhancing driver vision—a crucial aspect of highway safety. Since water eliminates dust and dirt, automotive surfaces with hydrophobic coatings are easier to clean, necessitating fewer car washes and needing less maintenance from vehicle owners. The availability of hydrophobic coating products in the automotive aftermarket has raised demand for these coatings since it allows car owners to modify their vehicles with water-repellent features.

Regional Insights

North America accounted the largest market share over the forecast period

Based on the region, North America accounted the largest market share over the forecast period. One of the first industries in North America to adopt hydrophobic coatings for windscreens, windows, and exterior surfaces was the automotive and aerospace sectors. The market for these coatings is driven by the requirement for increased visibility, safety, and environmental protection. The automotive and aerospace industries were among the first in North America to use hydrophobic coatings for windscreens, windows, and external surfaces. The demand for greater visibility, safety, and environmental protection is what fuels the market for these coatings.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market share over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region has rapidly urbanised and industrialised, leading to an increase in construction activity, an expansion of the growth of manufacturing facilities, and the development of infrastructure. This has increased the need for hydrophobic coatings in the industrial and construction industries. Many countries in the Asia-Pacific region are investing in infrastructure developments such office buildings, trains, and airports. In these projects, hydrophobic coatings are employed to lengthen durability and reduce maintenance costs.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. The Major Vendors in the Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market includes BASF SE (Germany), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), PPG Industries (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), Nippon Paint Company Limited (India), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherland), DuPont (U.S.), Corning Incorporated (U.S.), GVD Corporation (U.S.), P2i Ltd. (U.K.), Aculon (U.S.), NEI Corporation. (U.S.), CYTONIX (U.S.), Lotus Leaf Coatings, Inc (U.S.), Abrisa Technologies (U.S.), Endura Manufacturing Company Ltd (Canada), Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan) and other key vendors.

Recent Market Developments

Aculon Inc. has unveiled a brand-new hydrophobic coating-based multi-surface repellency solution.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global Hydrophobic Coatings Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Hydrophobic Coatings Market, Property Analysis

Anti-Microbial

Anti-Icing/Wetting

Anti-Fouling

Anti-Corrosion

Self-Cleaning

Hydrophobic Coatings Market, Application Analysis

Aerospace

Automotive

Construction

Medical

Optical

Hydrophobic Coatings Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



