November 13th 2023



Photocat Forges Commercial Strategic Partnership with Fibre Reinforcement Consulting Ltd for Comprehensive UK Presence

Roskilde, Denmark. November 13, 2023 – Photocat, a global leader in sustainable photocatalytic solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with UK-based Fibre Reinforcement Consulting Ltd. This collaboration is poised to bring Photocat's full portfolio of cutting-edge photocatalytic solutions to the forefront of the UK's construction and production landscape.

Key Highlights of Commercial Partnership:

Full Representation of Photocat Portfolio: Fibre Reinforcement Consulting will serve as the exclusive representative of Photocat's entire portfolio of photocatalytic solutions in the UK. This includes innovative products designed to address NOx air pollution, improve air quality, and contribute to sustainable urban development. The partnership agreement is set for 2 years until end of 2025.

Quotes from Partners:

Jesper Elsgaard, Chief Business Officer of Photocat A/S, expresses enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to partner with Fibre Reinforcement Consulting to expand our footprint in the UK. Their representation of our full portfolio aligns with our commitment to providing sustainable solutions to combat air pollution."

Garry Martin, Managing Director of Fibre Reinforcement Consulting Ltd, adds: "The partnership with Photocat is an exciting venture for us. We believe in the transformative power of photocatalytic solutions, and we look forward to introducing these innovations to our clients and contributing to a more sustainable construction and production landscape in the UK."

In conclusion:

Photocat is eager to embark on this partnership, leveraging Fibre Reinforcement Consulting’s expertise to make a meaningful impact on the reduction of air pollution in the UK. The collaboration marks a significant step towards building a cleaner and greener future.

Our commercial partnership with Fibre Reinforcement Consulting Ltd. will not influence the financial performance of 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Jesper Elsgaard

Chief Business Officer

Photocat A/S

Tel: +45 5121 7651

e-mail: jes@photocat.net

About Photocat:

Photocat is a leading innovator in sustainable solutions, dedicated to harnessing the power of photocatalysis to create a cleaner and more sustainable world. With a focus on cutting-edge technologies and partnerships, Photocat is at the forefront of environmental innovation. Photocat’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT. The company’s Certified Advisor is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

About Fibre Reinforcement Consulting Ltd:

Fibre Reinforcement Consulting Ltd is a UK-based company specializing in providing cutting-edge solutions for the construction and production industries. Committed to sustainability, Fibre Reinforcement Consulting Ltd seeks to introduce innovative technologies that enhance environmental performance.

